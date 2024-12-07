NHL Rumors: Rangers, Senators, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, fallout from the Jacob Trouba trade continues as the team signed Igor Shesterkin to a record-breaking contract, but also took a hit to their reputation when Trouba spoke to the media and it was learned the Ottawa Senators were not pleased that Brady Tkachuk’s name was leaked in trade discussions. Meanwhile, were the Detroit Red Wings ever in on the trade talks?

Trouba Says Rangers Could Have Handle Exit Better

Trouba was asked about the timeline of his trade talks with the Rangers and the Anaheim Ducks. He responded, “Yesterday morning it was accept this trade or we’re scratching you. I said okay. Then it was accept this trade or you’re going on waivers. I said okay. It’s a rite of passage to get fired from MSG.”

Noting that that team should have and could have handled his exit more professionally, Trouba was aware a while back that the team wanted to move on and it weighed on him this season, making it harder for him to lead as a captain in the locker room. He said he used his leverage to squash a trade in the summer, prioritizing his family over hockey and noted he would do it again.

Immediately after Trouba was dealt, the Rangers signed Igor Shesterkin to an eight-year, $11.5 million extension. Talk was that the team was always prepared to pay the netminder, but they need to make the money work. The Rangers may not be done making moves either.

Senators Upset With Tkachuk’s Name Being Out There

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen reports that the Ottawa Senators were not at all happy that Brady Tkachuk‘s name was linked to trade discussions involving the Rangers. There was never any discussion about trading Tkachuk from the Senators’ perspective and they appear determined to win with him.

The Senators are struggling, but he’s not the problem and GM Steve Staios was reportedly furious over who put it out there that Tkachuk might be on the table in the right trade. Larry Brooks was the reporter who mentioned that the Rangers were looking at Tkachuk, and it’s being said that Brooks had the wrong information. That said, even if all that happened was that the Rangers called and asked, that’s no reason for Tkachuk’s name to be out there like the trade was being seriously considered.

Garrioch wrote:

Rangers GM Chris Drury may have some explaining to do to the Senators organization due to this talk. Staios won’t be the least bit pleased to hear Tkachuk’s name floating around out there. It’s believed Staios planned to have a conversation with Tkachuk to reiterate there is absolutely nothing to this. source – ‘Brady Tkachuk to New York Rangers rumour is ‘Total bulls–t’ and ‘garbage’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Citizen – 12/06/2024

Were the Red Wings in on Trouba Trade Talks?

While speaking with Kevin Weekes on ESPN, Trouba was asked if he’d ever considered playing for the Detroit Red Wings. His response was interesting.

“Obviously I’ve thought about that. I think somebody should maybe verify with the Red Wings if they were interested. Has anybody taken that route?” Weekes said that he did and that Detroit did have interest. It’s not clear why that never reached Trouba. Was it because of the trade package? Were the Rangers not willing to retain salary and Detroit wanted them to?

Emily Kaplan of ESPN noted, “Sounds like Steve Yzerman was very interested in bringing Jacob Trouba to the Red Wings but was unable to come to trade terms to make it work.”