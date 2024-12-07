Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Senators – 12/7/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadien Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (7-14-6) at SENATORS (11-12-2)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Gustav Nyquist
Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Jonathan Marchessault
Juuso Parssinen — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby — Alexandre Carrier
Nick Blankenburg — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo, Fedor Svechkov

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Ryan O’Reilly (lower body)

Status report

  • Novak will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
  • O’Reilly, a center who will miss his second straight game, is week to week.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)

Status report

  • Greig was demoted to the fourth line at practice Saturday; Gaudette was moved into the top six.

