Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Senators – 12/7/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadien Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (7-14-6) at SENATORS (11-12-2)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Gustav Nyquist
Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Jonathan Marchessault
Juuso Parssinen — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby — Alexandre Carrier
Nick Blankenburg — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo, Fedor Svechkov
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Ryan O’Reilly (lower body)
Status report
- Novak will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
- O’Reilly, a center who will miss his second straight game, is week to week.
Latest for THW:
- Canadiens Shut Out Predators as Montembeault, Laine Continue to Star
- Projected Lineups for Predators vs Canadiens – 12/5/24
- Matthews, Woll Lead Maple Leafs Past Predators With 3-2 Win
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)
Status report
- Greig was demoted to the fourth line at practice Saturday; Gaudette was moved into the top six.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Rangers, Ducks, Senators, Hurricanes, Blackhawks
- Senators Defeat Red Wings 2-1 After Late Goal From Norris
- Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Senators – 12/5/24