Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Kings – 12/7/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (18-4-4) at KINGS (15-8-3)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, KCAL

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Johansson
Devin Shore — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Reese Johnson — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Marc Andre-Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: David Jiricek, Travis Boyd

Injured: Jakob Lauko (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)

Status report

  • Fleury will start in goal after Gustavsson made 26 saves in a 5-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
  • Eriksson Ek, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte — Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs

David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Andreas Englund

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Akil Thomas (undisclosed), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

  • The Kings could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game. If they do not, Thomas would likely play after the forward was a full participant at practice Friday.

