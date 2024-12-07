Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Kings – 12/7/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (18-4-4) at KINGS (15-8-3)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, KCAL

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Johansson

Devin Shore — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Reese Johnson — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Marc Andre-Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: David Jiricek, Travis Boyd

Injured: Jakob Lauko (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)

Status report

Fleury will start in goal after Gustavsson made 26 saves in a 5-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Eriksson Ek, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte — Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Andreas Englund

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Akil Thomas (undisclosed), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

The Kings could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game. If they do not, Thomas would likely play after the forward was a full participant at practice Friday.

