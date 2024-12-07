Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Kings – 12/7/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (18-4-4) at KINGS (15-8-3)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, KCAL
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Johansson
Devin Shore — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Reese Johnson — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Marc Andre-Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: David Jiricek, Travis Boyd
Injured: Jakob Lauko (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)
Status report
- Fleury will start in goal after Gustavsson made 26 saves in a 5-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
- Eriksson Ek, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte — Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Andreas Englund
Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Akil Thomas (undisclosed), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
- The Kings could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game. If they do not, Thomas would likely play after the forward was a full participant at practice Friday.
