Kings Slip Past Stars 3-2

The Dallas Stars (16-9-0) and Los Angeles Kings (15-8-3) battled Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena in Southern California. A slow start to the first period saw the Kings trail the Stars 2-0 after 20 minutes of play. The Kings stormed back in the second period to tie the game as the third witnessed a flurry of goals, with the Kings ultimately emerging victorious.

Stars Take the First Period by Storm

Roope Hintz stole the opening faceoff from Anže Kopitar, and the Stars quickly gained possession of the puck, looking for an opportunity to strike first. Wyatt Johnston lit the lamp with a wrist shot for the Stars, giving them a 1-0 lead with 17:26 remaining in the period. After some unsuccessful play from the Kings, Mason Marchment netted a snap shot past goaltender David Rittich at 6:20. The Stars maintained control of the first period, limiting the Kings’ scoring chances.

Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kings Make a Comeback and Tie the Game

The second period began with increased pressure from the Kings and saw a noticeable shift in momentum. Tanner Jeannot’s wrist shot found the back of Jake Oettinger’s net at the 15:20 mark. Slowly catching up, the Kings seemed to be skating better and generating more scoring chances. Marchment aimed to extend the lead, forcing Rittich to make an incredible toppled-over save. Frustrated by the Kings’ energized performance, Jamie Benn was given a minor penalty for roughing Brandt Clarke. In a competitive period coming to a close, Joel Edmundson netted his fourth goal of the season, tying the game at 4:22. A hard-fought and thrilling second period ended with both teams heading to the locker room with the score tied.

Kings Edge Out Stars in Exciting Matchup

After 40 minutes of hockey, the players hit the ice for the final frame. After missing a shot, Warren Foegele buried a wrap-around and seized advantage of the game at the 17:38 mark. The Kings, leading 3-2, pushed for another goal. The Stars attempted to find a way to score the equalizer and extend it into overtime but could not do so. In 60 minutes played (and many penalties later), the matchup ended with 28 shots on goal from the Stars and 18 from the Kings. Rittich’s solid goaltending was crucial in the Kings’ 3-2 victory.