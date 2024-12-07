Projected Lineups for Utah HC vs Sabres – 12/7/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Buffalo Sabres this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (10-11-4) at SABRES (11-12-3)

1 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B, SN1

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Utah is not expected to make any lineup changes from a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Latest for THW:

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — JJ Peterka

Ryan McLeod — Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs

Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Jacob Bryson — Bowen Byram

Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju

Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jack Quinn, Ryan Johnson

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)

Status report

Buffalo held an optional practice Friday.

Greenway, a forward, and Samuelsson, a defenseman, were each in a regular practice jersey after wearing a noncontact jersey at the morning skate before a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. It’s unknown if either will be available against Utah.

Latest for THW: