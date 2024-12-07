Projected Lineups for Utah HC vs Sabres – 12/7/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Buffalo Sabres this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (10-11-4) at SABRES (11-12-3)
1 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B, SN1
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Robert Bortuzzo
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Utah is not expected to make any lineup changes from a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday.
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — JJ Peterka
Ryan McLeod — Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs
Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Jacob Bryson — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jack Quinn, Ryan Johnson
Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)
Status report
- Buffalo held an optional practice Friday.
- Greenway, a forward, and Samuelsson, a defenseman, were each in a regular practice jersey after wearing a noncontact jersey at the morning skate before a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. It’s unknown if either will be available against Utah.
