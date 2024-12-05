Utah HC’s Olli Määttä & Juuso Välimäki Named to Team Finland

There’s been a lot of firsts for the Utah Hockey Club amidst their inaugural season in the NHL. On Wednesday, another achievement for the team was announced. Defensemen Olli Määttä and Juuso Välimäki were named to Team Finland for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

Olli Määttä

Määttä was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2012. He made his NHL debut during the 2013-14 season. With the Penguins, Määttä produced two of his best offensive seasons recording 29 points in the 2013-14 and 2017-18 seasons. The Finnish defenseman also won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Between 2019 and 2024, Määttä spent time with the Chicago Blackhawks, LA Kings, and Detroit Red Wings. Earlier this season, thanks to injuries to Sean Durzi and John Marino, Utah traded a third-round pick to the Red Wings for Määttä. In 15 games with Utah, the defenseman has two points and is a plus-5 in the plus/minus category.

Määttä has been a big addition to Utah’s blue line. Not only has he thrived playing all the time but he’s also added a lot to the locker room including his championship background.

“His play is great, but him as a person and as a pro, his preparation, his attention to detail is what he brings to our team,” Utah head coach André Tourigny said. “He has two Stanley Cups and a championship pedigree. The way he plays, the way he fights, the way he plays with passion. We’re really happy to have him.”

Määttä is from Jyväskylä, Finland. In the past, he’s worn the Finnish jersey in multiple tournaments including during the 2014 Winter Olympics where Finland won a bronze medal, and the IIHF World Championship in 2021, 2023, and 2024 where his country won silver in 2021.

“These are awesome moments. As players we’re excited,” Määttä said. “I’m sure the hockey world is excited too.”

Juuso Välimäki

Välimäki was drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2017 and made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season. In 82 games with the Flames, Välimäki put up 16 points but it was in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Stockton Heat where he shined during his time with the organization, helping them get to the Western Conference Final in 2022 eventually falling short to the eventual Calder Cup champions Chicago Wolves.

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Flames put Välimäki on waivers due to injury and he was claimed by the Arizona Coyotes. With the Coyotes, he had his two best seasons in the NHL recording 34 points in his first season with the team and 17 in his second while establishing himself as a NHL regular.

After the Coyotes’ hockey assets were relocated to Utah, Välimäki became a member of the Utah Hockey Club. This season, he has one point in 19 games.

Jusso Valimaki, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Tampere native has played with Finland throughout the course of his career as well. That includes the 2015 U18 World Championship where he won a silver medal, the 2016 U18 World Championship where he was named captain of the team and won a gold medal, and the 2018 World Junior Championship where he was captain of the team as well.

“It’s an honor,” Välimäki said. “It’s always been one of those big goals to represent my country on the big stages. This is as big as it gets as of now. I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

For Välimäki, it was a personal goal for him to make the team going into this season. Now that he’s made it, he feels the highest amount of honor to be able to don his country’s colors again.

“It’s always been a big honor for me to wear that jersey, and to be able to do it at this tournament will be very awesome.”

The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament will take place in both Montreal, Quebec and Boston, Massachusetts from Feb. 12 – 20, 2025. It will be visible on TNT, ESPN and ABC in the United States and Sportsnet and TVA in Canada. Team Finland will start the round-robin-styled tournament against the United States in Montreal on Thursday, Feb. 13.