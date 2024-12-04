Team Finland Names 4-Nations Face-Off Roster

Team Finland announced its roster today (Dec. 4) for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be held Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. Teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada, and the United States will compete in a round-robin tournament. This will be the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016, which was held in Toronto.

Presenting Team Finland for the 2025 #4Nations Face-Off‼️ pic.twitter.com/LoU7Ep0fnP — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) December 4, 2024

The roster consists of 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Forwards

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks

Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils

Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers

Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche

Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

Teuvo Teräväinen, Chicago Blackhawks

Defense

Jani Hakanpää, Toronto Maple Leafs

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars

Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers

Olli Määttä, Utah Hockey Club

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

Juuso Välimäki, Utah Hockey Club

Goaltenders

Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Each team will play three games, with the top two teams playing in a winner-take-all final. Teams will receive three points for a win in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss and zero points for a loss in regulation.

Overtime will be a 10-minute, 3-on-3 sudden-death period. If the game is not decided in OT, there will be a three-round shootout. Once the tournament reaches the final game, overtime will be held in the more traditional playoff format, with 5-on-5 play in consecutive 20-minute periods.

For the 4 Nations Face-Off, Finland’s head coach is Antti Pennanen. Tuomo Ruutu is the assistant coach. Jere Lehtinen is the general manager, and his assistants are Mikko Koivu and Jarmo Kekalainen. Pennanen is currently the head coach for Ilves of the Finnish Liiga and the Finnish men’s national junior ice hockey team. He previously served as the head coach for Jukurit and HPK in the Finnish Liiga.