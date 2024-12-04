Team Finland Names 4-Nations Face-Off Roster

Team Finland announced its roster today (Dec. 4) for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament.
The 4 Nations Face-Off will be held Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. Teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada, and the United States will compete in a round-robin tournament. This will be the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016, which was held in Toronto.
Presenting Team Finland for the 2025 #4Nations Face-Off‼️ pic.twitter.com/LoU7Ep0fnP— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) December 4, 2024
The roster consists of 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders.
Forwards
Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens
Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks
Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils
Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars
Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers
Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens
Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche
Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers
Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers
Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche
Teuvo Teräväinen, Chicago Blackhawks
Defense
Jani Hakanpää, Toronto Maple Leafs
Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers
Olli Määttä, Utah Hockey Club
Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers
Juuso Välimäki, Utah Hockey Club
Goaltenders
Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres
Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
Each team will play three games, with the top two teams playing in a winner-take-all final. Teams will receive three points for a win in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss and zero points for a loss in regulation.
Overtime will be a 10-minute, 3-on-3 sudden-death period. If the game is not decided in OT, there will be a three-round shootout. Once the tournament reaches the final game, overtime will be held in the more traditional playoff format, with 5-on-5 play in consecutive 20-minute periods.
For the 4 Nations Face-Off, Finland’s head coach is Antti Pennanen. Tuomo Ruutu is the assistant coach. Jere Lehtinen is the general manager, and his assistants are Mikko Koivu and Jarmo Kekalainen. Pennanen is currently the head coach for Ilves of the Finnish Liiga and the Finnish men’s national junior ice hockey team. He previously served as the head coach for Jukurit and HPK in the Finnish Liiga.