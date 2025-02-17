NHL Rumors: Karlsson, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Erik Karlsson is upping his trade value with his play at the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament. Will that increase the odds he’s traded ahead of the deadline? Meanwhile, according to one scribe, the Toronto Maple Leafs must make a splash. What are the consequences if they don’t? Finally, how realistic is the trade speculation linking the Edmonton Oilers to Jean-Gabriel Pageau?

Erik Karlsson Upping His Trade Value

When asked if Erik Karlsson’s play at the 4 Nations is increasing the likelihood the defenseman becomes tradeable at this season’s NHL trade deadline, Josh Yohe of The Athletic responded:

“Why yes, I think it is. And he was outstanding against Canada, maybe Sweden’s best player. Karlsson playing well in this series only helps Dubas, I assure you.” source – ‘Sidney Crosby’s 4 Nations Face-Off greatness, Penguins’ next move: Mailbag’ – Josh Yohe – The Athletic – 02/14/2025

Yohe also notes in a later mailbag follow-up that the Penguins should prioritize shedding bad contracts, potentially moving Karlsson, Ryan Graves, or Tristan Jarry—possibly by attaching draft picks. He argued Sidney Crosby is untouchable, but the idea of trading Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang isn’t off the table. Additionally, Crosby would be involved in all major decisions, though not given final say.

Are the Maple Leafs Prepared to Make a Deadline Splash?

Noting the roster has clear holes at center, with their depth scoring, and on defense, The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel says it’s time the Toronto Maple Leafs make a push to add someone impactful. Mentioning Ryan O’Reilly and Colton Parayko as options that GM Brad Treliving should look at, Siegel admits there isn’t much out there to choose from. He also notes the Leafs don’t have a vast supply of tradeable assets.

Ryan O’Reilly, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Siegel argues that the Leafs should seriously consider including Easton Cowan, Ben Danford, Fraser Minten, and the team’s 2026 first-round pick, among other assets, in trade conversations to open up more options.

He adds:

“And what exactly happens to this team, including the front office, if there’s no deep playoff run again later this spring? Does MLSE boss Keith Pelley, who permitted more of the status quo last spring (save for head coach), demand a more substantial swerve if the Leafs again fall short? Does team president Brendan Shanahan stick around?” source – ‘Why it’s time for the Maple Leafs to make another splash at the trade deadline’ – Jonas Siegel – 02/17/2025

Are the Oilers and Pageau Really a Fit?

Recent reports have the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers kicking tires on Jean-Gabriel Pageau. It’s not clear he’s even available, but he does offer some interesting attributes, including a high face-off percentage win rate and penalty-killing skill set. When it comes to the Oilers, Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal writes:

The name Jean-Gabriel Pageau has come up in recent days. This player excites me more, in terms of a potential add to Edmonton’s roster, than many others that have been raised so far. Not a huge man at 5’11 195, Pageau would add an extremely reliable defensive player up the middle. He is an excellent faceoff man (54% over thirteen years), a right shot. And he remains a more than solid contributor offensively. If he and Henrique are your three and four Centers (moving Nugent-Hopkins back to the wing) that makes you better. source – ‘This is what Connor McDavid and Team Canada need most for a shot at revenge: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 02/16/2025

With this year and next left on his deal at $5 million per season, he’s not necessarily someone the Oilers can afford. Not unless there’s news on Evander Kane’s LTIR status or the Islanders retain salary. Leavins also writes, “But…is Pageau the type of player that is the Oilers biggest need? I still think a Top-4 D-man is the bigger need. But those do not grow on trees.”