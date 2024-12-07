Projected Lineups for Jets vs Blackhawks – 12/7/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (19-8-0) at BLACKHAWKS (8-16-2)

4 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov — Brad Lambert — Cole Perfett

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)

Status report:

The Jets are expected to play each goalie this weekend, with Hellebuyck starting against the Blackhawks and Comrie playing at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Latest for THW:

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — Alec Martinez

Wyat Kaiser — TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

This will be the Blackhawks first game under interim coach Anders Sorensen, who replaced Luke Richardson on Thursday. Sorensen was coach of Chicago’s American Hockey League affiliate at Rockford.

Latest for THW: