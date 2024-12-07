Projected Lineups for Jets vs Blackhawks – 12/7/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (19-8-0) at BLACKHAWKS (8-16-2)
4 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Brad Lambert — Cole Perfett
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)
Status report:
- The Jets are expected to play each goalie this weekend, with Hellebuyck starting against the Blackhawks and Comrie playing at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — Alec Martinez
Wyat Kaiser — TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
- This will be the Blackhawks first game under interim coach Anders Sorensen, who replaced Luke Richardson on Thursday. Sorensen was coach of Chicago’s American Hockey League affiliate at Rockford.
