Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Islanders – 12/7/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (17-8-1) at ISLANDERS (9-11-7)

5 p.m. ET, FDSNSO, MSGSN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

William Carrier — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee)

Status report

Neither team will have a morning skate.

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Grant Hutton, Pierre Engvall

Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart)

Status report

Varlamov, a goalie, remains day to day. He last played Nov. 29.

