Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Islanders – 12/7/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (17-8-1) at ISLANDERS (9-11-7)
5 p.m. ET, FDSNSO, MSGSN
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
William Carrier — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee)
Status report
- Neither team will have a morning skate.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Grant Hutton, Pierre Engvall
Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart)
Status report
- Varlamov, a goalie, remains day to day. He last played Nov. 29.
