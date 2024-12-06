Hurricanes Back in Win Column Following 5-3 Victory Over Avalanche

The Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night (Dec. 5) hosted the Colorado Avalanche in their final regular season matchup. Coming off a tough loss to the Seattle Kraken, Carolina looked to bounce back into the win column. Meanwhile, Colorado came into the game looking to build on a 5-4 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres. In the end, the Hurricanes defeated the Avalanche 5-3 for their 17th win of the season and 10th at Lenovo Center.

Game Recap

Head coach Rod Brind’Amour met with the press for the pre-game media availability where The Hockey Writers were able to ask him about depth scoring, especially from Jack Roslovic, Eric Robinson, and Jackson Blake. He stated, “That’s how our team really functions well. We’re getting four lines that can score and check. You can do those things, and you need that when everybody plays and gets contributions from everybody.” Safe to say, depth scoring once again came up clutch for the Hurricanes.

Related: Game Preview: Hurricanes Welcome Avalanche to Lenovo Center Thursday Night

Artturi Lehkonen got the Avalanche on the board first after he was sprung on the breakaway following a Cale Makar stretch pass. There was nothing goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov could do with someone like Lehkonen in a 1-on-1 showdown. Robinson tied the game with less than four minutes left in the first period. Martin Necas got the secondary assist for his 40th point of the season. Avalanche netminder Scott Wedgewood and Kochetkov stood tall in the period for their teams even if it was 1-1 after one period.

Martin Necas, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The second period was all Hurricanes as the power play came through on the third opportunity with Seth Jarvis giving the team its first lead of the game. It was an absolute snipe over Wedgewood just after entering the zone. That was not all, as Roslovic added one for his bakers’ dozen 13th of the season. After both Hurricanes goals, the home side went into the second intermission up 3-1.

Framing up the Final Period

The final period saw a total of four goals, two from each side. Valeri Nichushkin of the Avalanche scored two on his own, the first one of the period, and his second came 24 seconds after the Necas power-play goal. After the second Nichushkin goal, Andrei Svechnikov capped off a four-point night with an empty net goal with 15.8 seconds left in the game. It finished with the Hurricanes on top 5-3 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Onto the Next One

The Hurricanes will take on the New York Islanders on Long Island this Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern for their lone road game before coming back home for another four-game homestand. The Avalanche will face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern.