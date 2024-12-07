Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Bruins – 12/7/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (12-11-3) at BRUINS (14-11-3)
1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, NESN, SN
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Egor Zamula
Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Erik Johnson
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
- The Flyers placed Deslauriers, a forward, on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 9 on Friday. He is listed as day to day.
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Mark Kastelic
Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Marc McLaughlin
Jordan Oesterle — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
- Marchand and Lindholm moved up to Boston’s first line during practice Friday, reuniting with Pastrnak. Geekie and Zacha moved down to the second line with Brazeau.
