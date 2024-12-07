Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Bruins – 12/7/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (12-11-3) at BRUINS (14-11-3)

1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, NESN, SN

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Egor Zamula

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers placed Deslauriers, a forward, on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 9 on Friday. He is listed as day to day.

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Marc McLaughlin

Jordan Oesterle — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Marchand and Lindholm moved up to Boston’s first line during practice Friday, reuniting with Pastrnak. Geekie and Zacha moved down to the second line with Brazeau.

