Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Bruins – 12/7/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (12-11-3) at BRUINS (14-11-3)

1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, NESN, SN

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Egor Zamula

Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

  • The Flyers placed Deslauriers, a forward, on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 9 on Friday. He is listed as day to day.

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Mark Kastelic
Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Marc McLaughlin

Jordan Oesterle — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

  • Marchand and Lindholm moved up to Boston’s first line during practice Friday, reuniting with Pastrnak. Geekie and Zacha moved down to the second line with Brazeau.

