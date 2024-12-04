Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Blackhawks – 12/4/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (13-11-3) at BLACKHAWKS (8-15-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MAX, TNT, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Tyler Johnson

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate following at 3-2 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday

Johnson could play against the Blackhawks, for whom he played the previous three seasons, after being scratched Tuesday.

Swayman is likely to start after Korpisalo made 23 saves against Detroit

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Donato — Teuvo Teravainen

Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Wyat Kaiser — Alec Martinez

TJ Brodie — Nolan Allan

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

The Blackhawks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

