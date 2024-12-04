Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Blackhawks – 12/4/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (13-11-3) at BLACKHAWKS (8-15-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MAX, TNT, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Tyler Johnson
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
- The Bruins did not hold a morning skate following at 3-2 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday
- Johnson could play against the Blackhawks, for whom he played the previous three seasons, after being scratched Tuesday.
- Swayman is likely to start after Korpisalo made 23 saves against Detroit
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Donato — Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Wyat Kaiser — Alec Martinez
TJ Brodie — Nolan Allan
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
- The Blackhawks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.
