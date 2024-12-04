Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Blackhawks – 12/4/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (13-11-3) at BLACKHAWKS (8-15-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MAX, TNT, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Tyler Johnson
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

  • The Bruins did not hold a morning skate following at 3-2 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday 
  • Johnson could play against the Blackhawks, for whom he played the previous three seasons, after being scratched Tuesday. 
  • Swayman is likely to start after Korpisalo made 23 saves against Detroit

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Donato — Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Wyat Kaiser — Alec Martinez
TJ Brodie — Nolan Allan

Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

  • The Blackhawks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

