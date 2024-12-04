Kaapo Kakko Looks Like the Bruins’ Perfect Trade Target

The Boston Bruins are 5-2-0 since firing head coach Jim Montgomery and appointing Joe Sacco as interim coach. While their record has improved and their playstyle seems more suited to their roster’s skillset, it’s too soon to declare them back in contender territory. Realistically, the Bruins still need roster upgrades to unlock their full potential. Whether those improvements come from players already on the team, in Providence with the AHL Bruins, or via trade is anyone’s guess. What’s clear, though, is that anytime a compelling player becomes available on the trade market, the Bruins should be doing their homework. Enter New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko.

A recent report mentioned Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba as possible trade options from the Rangers, with Kreider standing out as a logical Bruins’ target. As highlighted on TSN’s Insider Trading, Kakko could be available, and while he’s far less established than Kreider, the 23-year-old represents a long-term investment rather than an immediate needle-mover.

The second overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft behind only Jack Hughes, Kakko made a name for himself as a quick-thinking and cerebral prospect. His vision, puck skills, size and character all made him a multi-tooled winger capable of being a star at the next level with very little room for failure in the mind of any scout who watched him play. At the NHL level, Kakko has yet to fully develop into a star player, but there’s no question that he’s already a very effective player. Given the Bruins seem to be destined to play in close games while suppressing shots against, Kakko fits the bill perfectly for this roster.

Kakko’s Potential Fit in Boston

Drafted second overall in 2019 behind Jack Hughes, Kakko made a name for himself as a quick-thinking, cerebral prospect with excellent vision, puck skills, size and versatility. Scouts saw him as a multi-tooled winger with star potential. Though Kakko hasn’t fully blossomed into that star yet, there’s no doubt he’s already an impactful NHL player with above-average defensive ability and untapped offensive upside. For a Bruins team leaning into close games and shot suppression, Kakko’s defensive reliability and versatility would be a seamless fit.

Kaapo Kakko is available for trade from the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins should be picking up the phone and calling to see what the cost would be to acquire him and add him to their lineup. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This season, Kakko has scored four goals and 13 points in 24 games while playing on the Rangers’ third line. Both the eye test and analytics agree that his defensive impact on the Rangers is impossible to understate. Kakko’s most productive season came in 2022-23, when he posted career highs in games (82), goals (18), assists (22), and points (40) while taking just eight penalty minutes.

The Bruins haven’t had many opportunities to draft high in recent years, having traded away several picks to stay competitive. They missed their second- and third-round picks last season, their first- and second-rounders the year before, and their first-round pick the year prior to that. Adding a young talent like Kakko could help replenish a pipeline that’s thin on long-term NHL-ready contributors. Players like Fabian Lysell, Matt Poitras, and Georgii Merkulov show promise, but balancing development with the pressure to compete annually is a tightrope walk that’s tricky for even the best teams to navigate consistently.

Related: 3 Forwards the Boston Bruins Should Target for Potential Trades



Kakko represents a young player with high upside and a very high floor who has already proven he can be impactful at the NHL level. He also plays a style that would mesh very well with the Bruins playstyle, and just so happens to be available on the trade market. If the Bruins and Rangers are both open to shaking things up, a deal could potentially benefit both sides. Of course, much depends on the cost in terms of trade assets, as any move must make sense for the Bruins in both the short and long terms.

The Bruins currently sit third in the Atlantic Division but have played four more games than the Tampa Bay Lightning, who trail them in the standings. Despite their rocky start, they’re just three points behind first-place Toronto Maple Leafs and have started showing signs of improvement. However, their minus-15 goal differential and .537 points percentage remain glaring concerns compared to the Florida Panthers’ .615 and the Maple Leafs’ .667.

Adding a player like Kakko—or even Kreider—isn’t a necessity, but failing to at least pick up the phone and inquire about their availability would be a missed opportunity bordering malpractice from the Bruins’ front office. The Bruins need consistency from their top players, coupled with smart roster moves to solidify their position in a highly competitive Atlantic Division. A calculated risk like Kakko might just be the kind of move that helps the team take the next step.