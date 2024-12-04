NHL Rumors: Rangers, Stars, Canucks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is apparently no truth to the rumors linking former NHL head coach Joel Quenneville to the New York Rangers. Meanwhile, will the Dallas Stars look to the trade market following news that Tyler Seguin will be out for the next six months? Filip Hronek is out for eight weeks for the Vancouver Canucks. What’s the plan to replace him? Finally, Ryan Reaves commented on his plans and style of play after returning from his suspension.

Rangers Quiet Down Joel Quenneville Coaching Rumors

The New York Rangers have dismissed rumors of interest in former NHL coach Joel Quenneville. Larry Brooks of the New York Post (h/t Spector’s Hockey) reported there’s “no credibility” to the speculation that surfaced over the weekend, clarifying, “There has been no contact between the parties, and there will be no contact between the parties.”

Peter Laviolette, head coach of the New York Rangers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Despite the struggles in New York, the Rangers remain committed to head coach Peter Laviolette. They have no plans to make a midseason coaching change. Laviolette has the full backing of the organization as they work to turn their season around.

Meanwhile, Chris Kreider addressed rumors surrounding himself and Jacob Trouba, who were named in a memo circulated by GM Chris Drury. Kreider downplayed speculation, insisting the pressure to improve is far more important than what anyone else is reporting.

Stars’ Tyler Seguin Out 4-6 Months, Could Return for Playoffs

The Dallas Stars face a significant challenge as forward Tyler Seguin is sidelined for 4-6 months following surgery to repair a femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) and a torn hip labrum in his left side. General Manager Jim Nill announced the timeline, which could allow Seguin to return just in time for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

While this is unfortunate news for the Stars, the length of the injury presents an opportunity for Dallas to head to the trade market and use Seguin’s cap hit if the forward is placed on LTIR. Seguin tallied 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games. The Stars have a bit of a cushion, but sitting third in the Central Division, they aren’t in a position where Seguin’s absence might not be problematic.

While Seguin’s absence is a major setback, his $9.85 million cap hit moving to LTIR provides Dallas with the financial flexibility to explore trade options for roster upgrades. It’s not clear if they intend to do so yet.

Canucks Lose Hronek for 2 Months

Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek out eight weeks with a lower-body injury. The team also confirmed Hronek is managing an upper-body issue, though it won’t require surgery. His return is expected in late January.

The Canucks are already exploring the trade market for a defenseman, but this will put some added pressure on the team to fill his minutes. Unfortunately, he won’t be out long enough to place him on LTIR, at least not without playoff complications. Unlike Seguin, who might be out the remainder of the regular season, Hronek will be back and the Canucks will need to leave cap room to activate him.

Hronek, typically paired with captain Quinn Hughes on the Canucks’ top defensive line, has been instrumental this season. Before his injury, he tallied nine points in 21 games, following a career-best 48-point campaign in 2023-24 that earned him an eight-year, $58 million contract extension.

Ryan Reaves Vows Not to Change His Game

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves spoke with the media Tuesday, answering questions about his controversial hit on Darnell Nurse. Nurse insinuated that Reaves was out to injure and Reaves did acknowledge that he hits to inflict pain and is more motivate to do so than ever before.

Craig Berube is excited to have Reaves back in the lineup, but it will be fascinating to see if he actually comes in as forcefully as he promises to and if the officials will be closely monitoring his physicality.