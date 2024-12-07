3 Takeaways From Utah’s 5-2 Win Over Sabres

After a four-day break from their previous game, the Utah Hockey Club looked refreshed and rejuvenated as they took down the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Saturday. It was a game filled with accomplishments and scoring as Utah continues to grow as a team. Here are some takeaways from Saturday afternoon’s win.

A Big Day for Michael Kesselring

Going into Saturday afternoon’s game, Michael Kesselring was set to play his 100th NHL game against the Sabres. However, it ended up being one of Kesselring’s best this season.

Kesselring scored Utah’s first goal of the game with a strong shot from the blue line. His dominance continued as he fought a Sabres player and then later assisted on Nick Schmaltz’s game-winning goal, all of which cumulated in a Gordie Howe hat trick, the first one in Utah franchise history.

It wasn’t just offensively where Kesselring shined in Saturday’s game. It was defensively too. He was able to keep the puck out of danger throughout the game and overall, impressed everyone on Utah including his head coach.

“He did a great job,” said head coach André Tourigny. “Scored a big goal. He skated well, skated the puck out of trouble a few times. I like the fact that he did not try to complicate his game a lot.”

In the absence of John Marino and Sean Durzi, Kesselring has really stepped up his game on the blue line. He has 14 points this season which is good enough for second on the team in defensemen scoring and he is also a plus-11, which leads the whole team.

Despite the win, Kesselring knows his team can still do things a bit better. However, he liked how they played and how Utah was able to shut down the Sabres’ offense.

“We’re tracking better, we’re managing the puck better,” Kesselring said. “We can still clean it up a little bit, but we did a good job today. We know they’re good off the rush, so we limited them pretty good and took advantage when we got chances.”

With the blue line looking shaky a couple of times throughout this season for Utah due to injuries or other issues, the team has always been able to rely on Kesselring to anchor the defense with Mikhail Sergachev. Considering that two of their top four defensemen are currently out with injuries, it might’ve been a blessing in disguise for Utah as Kesselring has blossomed into a consistent top-four defenseman.

André Tourigny Gets a Milestone Victory

Tourigny started coaching this core back during the 2021-22 season. During that time, the Arizona Coyotes started an extensive rebuild that gutted the team. Fast forward to Tourigny’s fourth season and Utah is starting to form a competitive team that is slowly building towards being a playoff competitor.

Throughout the lowest points of the rebuild, Tourigny was the one behind the bench, trying to get the best from his team. It took three straight seasons of being under .500 but with the 5-2 win over the Sabres on Saturday, Tourigny finally recorded his 100th NHL win, all with the Coyotes and Utah.

In typical Tourigny fashion, he didn’t focus on his own achievements after the win. Instead, he talked about his team’s recent play and how Saturday’s win was a reward for Utah after playing some good hockey in the past 10 games.

Andre Tourigny (Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

“For the last 10 games, I think we’re playing good hockey,” Tourigny said. “We don’t have the result all the time that we wish to have. Today, until the game was tight, I think we played rock solid. For the most part, I liked the way we played.”

While it was a great game for a majority of players on Utah’s roster, it is a big win for the organization as well to get Tourigny’s 100th win. While the team is probably hoping his 200th win comes quicker, it’s a big achievement for this group who have played under Tourigny for the past couple of years, and for the head coach himself to get his 100th win, all with one organization.

A Great Day for Utah’s Scoring

The best part of Utah’s game on Saturday was their scoring. In total, 12 of Utah’s players registered a point. That includes Kesselring, Keller, Sergachev, Alex Kerfoot, Dylan Guenther, Jack McBain, Michael Carcone, Barrett Hayton, Kevin Stenlund, Logan Cooley, Olli Määttä, and last but certainly not least Schmaltz who scored his fourth goal in the past three games and has really exploded after breaking his 20-plus game scoring drought.

This stat could be the biggest takeaway from Saturday’s game. Prior to this recent stretch of games, Utah really struggled with depth scoring. At times, it was just the second line of McBain, Cooley, and Guenther producing. At others, Utah’s offense didn’t show up at all. However, slowly but surely, the team’s entire offense has started to score.

It was a strong game overall for Utah. There are still some things to work on but it was a complete effort by the whole team.

“There were a lot of good things,” McBain said. “We’ve been talking a lot about game management. We wanted to make plays, wanted to be simple and I think we’re continuing to get better. Still a lot to work on but as a group I thought it was good.”

Utah has returned to a .500 record, now sitting at 11-11-4. It inches them closer to the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames who both currently hold the two wild-card spots in the Western Conference. Utah won’t have to wait long to try to get closer to the two teams. They’ll play the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. The Flyers are 12-11-4 this season and are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins.