Projected Lineups for Flames vs Stars – 12/8/24

by

The Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (13-9-5) at STARS (16-10-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman — Connor Zary — Walker Duehr
Jakob Pelletier — Kevin Rooney — Andrei Kuzmenko

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley, Ryan Lomberg

Injured: Justin Kirkland (lower body)

Status report

  • Kuzmenko will play after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

  • The Stars will use the same 18 skaters from their 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

