Projected Lineups for Flames vs Stars – 12/8/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (13-9-5) at STARS (16-10-0)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman — Connor Zary — Walker Duehr
Jakob Pelletier — Kevin Rooney — Andrei Kuzmenko
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley, Ryan Lomberg
Injured: Justin Kirkland (lower body)
Status report
- Kuzmenko will play after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Flames Made Right Call By Not Signing Broberg & Holloway
- Greatest Calgary Flame to Wear No. 10
- 3 Takeaways From Flames’ 4-3 Overtime Loss to the Blues
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Mathew Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
- The Stars will use the same 18 skaters from their 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- LA Kings Game Notes: Comeback Win Over Stars Results in 4th Straight Win
- Kings Slip Past Stars 3-2 With Strong Second Period
- Dallas Stars Winning By Committee Ahead of Game vs. LA Kings