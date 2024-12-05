Dallas Stars Winning By Committee Ahead of Game vs. LA Kings

After blowing a 3-1 third-period lead to the Carolina Hurricanes last Monday, and barely showing up against the Chicago Blackhawks last Wednesday, the Dallas Stars won both of their games over the weekend and started the week strong in Utah with a 2-1 win. The Stars are riding a three-game winning streak heading into Los Angeles on Wednesday, and with the Winnipeg Jets stubbing their toe as of late, and the Minnesota Wild staying hot, Dallas needs to keep their foot on the gas as they enter the final stretch of their West Coast swing. The puck drops at 10:00 pm EST.

Dallas Stars’ “Old Guard” Buying Time for Young Guns

The Stars have done a terrific job blending accomplished veterans with talented young players. Based on recent years, and their record so far, you would think that their place in the standings is reflective of the play of their youth. But really, it’s the grizzled vets that have been carrying this team, along with star goaltender Jake Oettinger, who is top five among starting goaltenders in wins, 13, goals-against average, 2.38, and save percentage, .915.

Matt Duchene, 33, and Mason Marchment, 29, are two vets who have been leading by example, putting up numbers all season long. Duchene has five points in the last five games and enters Wednesday with 12 goals and 28 points. Marchment is right behind him with 10 goals and 24 points, and six points in his last five games. Their fearless leader, Jamie Benn, has been a presence on the ice almost every night as well, putting up six goals and 14 points, and is second on the Stars in hits with 35. First in that department is Marchment with 38.

Time for the Youth to Step Up in Dallas

While the veterans have been leading the charge, there is one name that we have not mentioned yet who will not be on the roster until at least April, and maybe the rest of the season. The Stars announced Wednesday morning that Tyler Seguin will be having surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss four to six months. If there wasn’t already enough reason for the kids to step up, this news is a big, big reason.

For much of the season, the media, fans, and the team for that matter, have wanted and needed more from Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson. Let’s start with the former. In the 2023-24 season, Johnston had 32 goals, six more than his rookie year, and 65 points, 24 better. In the playoffs, the 21-year-old winger had 10 goals and 16 points on his way to the conference finals. Yes, he’s young, and there’s lots of growth left to do. But the truth is, especially with Seguin out, the Stars need more from Johnston. There have been moments throughout the season where he has looked like last season’s 32-goal scorer. There have also been moments where he has looked lost.

The next player they need more from is Robertson. Whatever the expectations are for Johnston, they’re even bigger for Robertson. After back-to-back 40-plus goal seasons, the 25-year-old has only five goals this season, and one in his last 16 games, and there are moments in every game where he has barely been noticeable. Hey, sometimes the shots don’t go into the back of the net, that’s hockey. The key word there is “shots”. In 2022-23, Robertson averaged 3.8 shots per game. Last season, he averaged 2.8. That’s a decent jump, but that’s still almost three shots per game. This season he’s averaging only 2.3 shots per game, and in November, he had two-plus shots in only seven of 13 games. Robertson is a great player, and it’s safe to assume he’ll snap out of it at some point. The Stars are just hoping that “some point” is soon.