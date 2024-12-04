Devils’ Jack Hughes Makes Team USA’s 4 Nations Roster

New Jersey Devils fans should already be excited for February after hearing that Jesper Bratt (Sweden), Jacob Markstrom (Sweden) and Erik Haula (Finland) were named to their countries’ rosters at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Now it’s confirmed that Devils’ superstar Jack Hughes (USA) will join them, bringing the final total of Devils participants to four (barring injury removals/additions).

Hughes is no stranger to suiting up for the stars and stripes; he’s represented them at the 2017 World U17 Hockey Challenge, World U18s (2018 and 2019), 2019 World Juniors and the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships. He posted a remarkable 54 points in just 31 games between all of them.

Team USA’s Jack Hughes (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Carlos Osorio)

In general, he’s never backed away from the bright lights. That was on full display when he notched three points against the New York Rangers on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. But now, the spotlight will be even brighter as he’ll be teammates with his brother Quinn for the first time since the 2019 IIHF Worlds.

Unfortunately, the dream of all three Hughes brothers playing together will likely have to wait until the 2026 Olympics at the earliest, unless Luke draws in as an injury addition. Brett Pesce was also rumored to have drawn heavy consideration, but ultimately did not make the cut.

The tournament will take place in both Montreal, Quebec and Boston, Massachusetts from Feb. 12 – 20, 2025. It will be visible on TNT, ESPN and ABC in the United States; Sportsnet and TVA in Canada.