Projected Lineups for Stars vs Kings – 12/4/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (16-8-0) at KINGS (14-8-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley — Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip surgery)

Status report

Seguin, a forward, will have surgery Thursday to repair a left side femoralacetabular impingement and the hip labrum; he is expected to be out 4-6 months.

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte — Samuel Helenius — Andre Lee

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Erik Portillo

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Akil Thomas (undisclosed), Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

Lewis, a forward, will be out 4-6 weeks after he was injured in the first period of a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

With Lewis out, the Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

