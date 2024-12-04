Projected Lineups for Stars vs Kings – 12/4/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (16-8-0) at KINGS (14-8-3)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Mathew Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip surgery)
Status report
- Seguin, a forward, will have surgery Thursday to repair a left side femoralacetabular impingement and the hip labrum; he is expected to be out 4-6 months.
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte — Samuel Helenius — Andre Lee
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Erik Portillo
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Akil Thomas (undisclosed), Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
- Lewis, a forward, will be out 4-6 weeks after he was injured in the first period of a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
- With Lewis out, the Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
