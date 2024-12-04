Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Ducks – 12/4/24

by

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-7-3) at DUCKS (10-10-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13, TVAS2

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill

Scratched: None

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Mark Stone (lower body), Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed)

Status report

  • The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 1-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. 
  • Samsonov is expected to start after Hill made 28 saves against Edmonton. 
  • Stone, who has missed the past 12 games, participated in Vegas’ morning skate Tuesday in a non-contact jersey for the first time since the injury, but coach Bruce Cassidy wants the forward to go through a full practice before re-inserting him into the lineup.

Latest for THW:

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras — Mason McTavish — Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Sam Colangelo

Cam Fowler — Radko Gudas
Jackson Lacombe — Olen Zellweger
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

John Gibson
Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)

Status report

  • Fowler will return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury; Mintukov, a defenseman, will be scratched.
  • The Ducks held an optional morning skate Wednesday with eight skaters and Dostal. 
  • Carlsson, a forward, has been skating on his own and remains day to day.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner