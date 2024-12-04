Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Ducks – 12/4/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-7-3) at DUCKS (10-10-3)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13, TVAS2
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Kaedan Korczak
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: None
Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Mark Stone (lower body), Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 1-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
- Samsonov is expected to start after Hill made 28 saves against Edmonton.
- Stone, who has missed the past 12 games, participated in Vegas’ morning skate Tuesday in a non-contact jersey for the first time since the injury, but coach Bruce Cassidy wants the forward to go through a full practice before re-inserting him into the lineup.
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras — Mason McTavish — Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Sam Colangelo
Cam Fowler — Radko Gudas
Jackson Lacombe — Olen Zellweger
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov
Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)
Status report
- Fowler will return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury; Mintukov, a defenseman, will be scratched.
- The Ducks held an optional morning skate Wednesday with eight skaters and Dostal.
- Carlsson, a forward, has been skating on his own and remains day to day.
