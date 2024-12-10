Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Hurricanes – 12/10/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (10-15-5) at HURRICANES (17-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Klim Kostin — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Barclay Goodrow

Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta

Vitek Vanecek

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Nikolai Kovalenko, Ethan Cardwell, Jack Thompson

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Will Smith (upper body)

Status report

Kovalenko, a forward, and Georgiev, a goalie acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, arrived during San Jose’s morning skate but did not participate; Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Kovalenko would be an option to play.

Kostin took a shot off his left skate near the end of the morning skate. Warsofsky said he would be evaluated.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jack Roslovic

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee)

Status report

The Hurricanes had the same forward combinations at their morning skate from practice Monday.

