Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Hurricanes – 12/10/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (10-15-5) at HURRICANES (17-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Klim Kostin — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Barclay Goodrow
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta
Vitek Vanecek
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Nikolai Kovalenko, Ethan Cardwell, Jack Thompson
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Will Smith (upper body)
Status report
- Kovalenko, a forward, and Georgiev, a goalie acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, arrived during San Jose’s morning skate but did not participate; Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Kovalenko would be an option to play.
- Kostin took a shot off his left skate near the end of the morning skate. Warsofsky said he would be evaluated.
- Avalanche Address Goaltending Problems With Georgiev-for-Blackwood Trade
- Grading Avalanche’s Trade for Mackenzie Blackwood
- Sharks Trade Blackwood, Smith & 5th to Avalanche for Georgiev, Kovalenko, 2nd & 5th
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jack Roslovic
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: None
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee)
Status report
- The Hurricanes had the same forward combinations at their morning skate from practice Monday.
- Hurricanes’ Offseason Additions Having Big Impact Early This Season
- Hurricanes’ Nadeau, Unger-Sorum & Others Set to Shine at World Juniors
- Brendan Lemieux Joins Swiss Side HC Davos