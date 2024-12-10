Avalanche Address Goaltending Problems With Georgiev-for-Blackwood Trade

In a major move on Monday afternoon (Dec. 9), the Colorado Avalanche addressed their biggest weakness by trading goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a package including goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, forward Givani Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick. The Avalanche also retained 14% of Georgiev’s $3.4 million cap hit in the deal.

The Blackwood trade comes on the heels of the Avalanche acquiring Scott Wedgewood from the Nashville Predators in exchange for backup netminder Justus Annunen. General manager Chris MacFarland has reshaped the team’s situation in the crease in the span of just over a week, with the previous tandem replaced by a more consistent duo.

Avalanche in Dire Need of Goaltending Help

The Blackwood trade is one that has been called for many times this season, and one that needed to come to fruition if the Avalanche were to retain their status as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Through 29 games this season, the Avalanche own a 16-13-0 record with a points percentage (PTS%) of .552 and occupy the second Western Conference wild card spot.

Mackenzie Blackwood, formerly of the San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite winning 16 of their last 25 games, the goaltending has continued to be a massive concern for the Avalanche. Georgiev (18 games played), Annunen (11), Wedgewood (three), Trent Miner (one), and Kaapo Kahkonen (one) have all made an appearance in the Avalanche crease this season, but no combination provided the stability required.

The quintuplet is collectively responsible for the team’s .866 save percentage (SV%) and has allowed more than 10 goals above expected according to Evolving Hockey, both of which are either the worst or among the team-based marks in the league. Wedgewood has posted a .951 SV% and a plus-5.7 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) over the first three games of his Avalanche tenure, likely giving management the confidence to pull the trigger on the larger Blackwood-for-Georgiev swap.

You may also like:

Georgiev had (moderately) improved his since the start of November with an .897 SV%, a plus-2.3 GSAx, and seven wins in 12 games, but inconsistency in the crease threatened to derail another season of the core’s prime. He’s sporting an .874 SV%, a 3.38 goals-against average (GAA), and has allowed nearly seven goals above expected on the season.

Blackwood Trade Is an Educated Gamble

While the trade immediately shores up the Avalanche’s goaltending situation and could pay handsome dividends, that does not mean that the deal is without risk. After all, Georgiev was once hailed as the long-term situation.

The 28-year-old Blackwood is a pending unrestricted free agent with a $2.35 million cap hit through the end of this season and the Avalanche have paid a steep price to acquire his services via a promising rookie forward (Kovalenko) and a handful of draft picks.

Despite carrying a career NHL SV% of .904 and a .902 SV% over his brief time with the Sharks (including a .910 SV% in 19 games this season), Blackwood’s performance looks more favorable when using advanced statistics. Blackwood ranks 18th by GSAx (plus-16.9) since the start of last season despite facing one of the heaviest workloads in the league by both quantity (third in shots faced per 60 minutes) and quality (first in expected goals against per 60).

Despite improving his reputation by backstopping a rebuilding Sharks outfit, Blackwood owns a career GSAx of minus-10.5 which ranks 135th out of 187 goalies to have played in at least one game since his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season. Looking at his borderline Vezina Trophy-caliber performance this season, his track record displays an inconsistent career arc. Take a look at Blackwood’s GSAx in all situations year-over-year since the 2018-19 season among qualified goalies (minimum 10 games played):

Season Blackwood NHL Rank 2018-19 -0.6 38th 2019-20 -0.4 33rd 2020-21 -11.7 90th 2021-22 -15.1 114th 2022-23 0.5 57th 2023-24 10.1 26th 2024-25 6.8 14th

Blackwood has scaled the mountain and back since making his NHL debut more than half a decade ago. He’s shown promise in a variety of situations but has also buckled under the pressure of a starting job with the New Jersey Devils. The Avalanche needed a goalie, and they’re hoping the Canadian netminder can be the answer.

Avalanche Betting Championship Hopes on Blackwood Trade

Whether Blackwood works out in Colorado and extends his contract is a moot point. The Avalanche could not risk burning another year off of the contracts of their superstars, and a trade to address their biggest weakness was in order. The question now is will Blackwood be an inspired choice and be hailed as a masterclass for years to come, or will he be the latest in a long line of goalies unable to handle the pressure of being the leading man for a championship hopeful?

Data courtesy of Evolving Hockey, Natural Stat Trick, and the NHL.