Sharks Trade Blackwood, Smith & 5th to Avalanche for Georgiev, Kovalenko, 2nd & 5th

On Monday (Dec. 9), it was reported that the San Jose Sharks were trading Mackenzie Blackwood, Givani Smith, and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Colorado Avalanche. In exchange, the Sharks are acquiring Nikolai Kovalenko, Alexandar Georgiev, a 2025 fifth-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick. The Avalanche will also be retaining 14% of Georgiev’s salary.

Blackwood, who is 28 years old, has six wins and a shutout through 19 games played this season. He has posted a .911 save percentage (SV%) and a 3.00 goals-against-average (GAA) in those games. He has posted a 3.07 GAA and a .905 SV% through 215 career games in the NHL, winning 81 games and posting 11 shutouts.

Georgiev, who is 28 years old, has eight wins through 18 games played this season. He has posted a 3.38 GAA and a .874 SV% in those games. Throughout his career, he has won 144 games posting a 2.88 GAA and a .907 SV% posting 15 shutouts.

Kovalenko, who is 25 years old, has four goals and four assists for eight points through 28 games. He is a rookie, having been drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft at 171st overall and making his debut this season.

Smith, who is 26 years old, has no points thorugh six games played this season. He has scored nine goals and added 13 assists for 22 points through 161 games in his NHL career. He cleared earlier waivers this week, going unclaimed after being placed by the Sharks.

