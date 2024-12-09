Jets Recall Nikita Chibrikov and Send Down Brad Lambert

The Winnipeg Jets recalled 21-year-old forward Nikita Chibrikov earlier today. In a similar vein, Brad Lambert was sent back down to the Manitoba Moose.

The Jets have also assigned F – Brad Lambert to the Manitoba Moose. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) December 9, 2024

In 19 games with the Moose this season, Chibrikov has five goals and eight assists for 13 points. During the 2023-24 season with the Moose, he tallied 47 points in 70 games (17 goals and 30 assists.) The Russian forward typically plays right wing on the third line for Manitoba, but in Lambert’s absence, he was promoted to the second line. He made his NHL debut last season during the Jets’ final home game and scored in their 4-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Brad Lambert, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

On Dec. 3, the Jets recalled Lambert from the Moose. He’s played the last four games for Winnipeg as the second-line centre, typically with Cole Perfetti and Vlad Namestnikov on the wings. He didn’t record any points during this stint with the Jets, but he tallied an assist during the 2023-24 season when he made his NHL debut against the Canucks. Through 16 games with Manitoba this season, he scored three goals and tallied eight assists for 11 points.

With Chibrikov’s promotion, it’s a likely guess that forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who was placed on the injured list on Dec. 3, won’t be returning to action yet. Ehlers last played for the Jets on Nov. 29 against the Vegas Golden Knights and has 25 points (9 goals and 16 assists) through 24 games. With Lambert being sent down, it looks like Namestnikov may take his second-line centre position back with Perfetti and Chibrikov on his wings.

The Winnipeg Jets’ next game is Dec. 10 against the Boston Bruins at Canada Life Centre at 7:00 CST.