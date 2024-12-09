Brendan Lemieux Joins Swiss Side HC Davos

Soon after being placed on waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes, forward Brendan Lemieux left the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves to join HC Davos, as the club reported on its official site. Lemieux, who has more than 300 NHL games under his belt, signed a three-year deal with the Swiss National League team.

Lemieux, 28, will share the locker room with several other former NHLers, including Czech forward Filip Zadina and Sweden’s Joakim Nordstrom. Thanks to a strong recruiting campaign this summer, HC Davos is currently topping the NL standings, and with Lemieux, they will become stronger and also harder to face for the other teams in the championship.

Davos’ General Manager, Canadian-born Jan Alston, praised the signing, stating, “Brendan is a player who stands out for his intensity, passion, and determination to win. His profile perfectly complements our team and gives our coaching staff even more options.”

Other notable teammates on HC Davos include Adam Tambellini, the team’s top scorer, 2021 Nashville Predators draftee Simon Knak, New York Rangers prospect Nico Gredig, and former Dallas Stars defenseman Julius Honka. The team is considered a leading contender to secure a championship title, aiming to end a 13-year drought since their last triumph in 2011.