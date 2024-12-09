Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Sabres – 12/9/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight at KeyBank Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (10-13-4) at SABRES (11-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen — Marco Kasper — Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren — Joe Veleno — Tyler Motte
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Ville Husso
Sebastian Cossa
Scratched: Albert Johansson, Christian Fischer
Injured: Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)
Status report
- The Red Wings will use the same lineup as Saturday, a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Alex Touch
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker
Jordan Greenway — Jiri Kulich — Dylan Cozens
Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ryan Johnson — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body) Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)
Status report
- Greenway is expected to return after missing 10 games with a middle-body injury; Peterka, a forward, could be scratched after alternating line drills with Greenway at practice Sunday.
- Dahlin skated on his own Monday, and the defenseman will miss a third straight game. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Dahlin could return this weekend.
