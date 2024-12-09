Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Sabres – 12/9/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight at KeyBank Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen — Marco Kasper — Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren — Joe Veleno — Tyler Motte

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Ville Husso

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Albert Johansson, Christian Fischer

Injured: Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Status report

The Red Wings will use the same lineup as Saturday, a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Alex Touch

Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker

Jordan Greenway — Jiri Kulich — Dylan Cozens

Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ryan Johnson — Bowen Byram

Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body) Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)

Status report

Greenway is expected to return after missing 10 games with a middle-body injury; Peterka, a forward, could be scratched after alternating line drills with Greenway at practice Sunday.

Dahlin skated on his own Monday, and the defenseman will miss a third straight game. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Dahlin could return this weekend.

