Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Rangers – 12/9/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the New York Rangers tonight at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (8-17-2) at RANGERS (14-11-1)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev

Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno — Jason Dickinson — Teuvo Teravainen

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser — TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Kevin Korchinski

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate.

Mrazek is expected to miss 1-2 weeks after the goalie was injured during a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Martinez is day to day after the defenseman was injured Saturday.

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Brett Berard

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Zac Jones — Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Connor Mackey, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Shesterkin will start after being unavailable for a 7-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday while attending the birth of his daughter.

The Rangers re-assigned goalie Dylan Garand to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Berard could return after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. He would replace Vesey, a forward.

