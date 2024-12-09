Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Rangers – 12/9/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the New York Rangers tonight at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (8-17-2) at RANGERS (14-11-1)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno — Jason Dickinson — Teuvo Teravainen
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Kevin Korchinski
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck)
Status report
- The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate.
- Mrazek is expected to miss 1-2 weeks after the goalie was injured during a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.
- Martinez is day to day after the defenseman was injured Saturday.
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Brett Berard
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Zac Jones — Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Connor Mackey, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey
Injured: Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)
- Shesterkin will start after being unavailable for a 7-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday while attending the birth of his daughter.
- The Rangers re-assigned goalie Dylan Garand to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday.
- Berard could return after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. He would replace Vesey, a forward.
