Blackhawks’ Roman Kantserov Is the KHL’s Forward of the Week

Chicago Blackhawks forward prospect Roman Kantserov, a growing asset for Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), was named Best Forward of the Week thanks to his excellent play. The 20-year-old, born on Sep. 20, 2004, in Magnitogorsk, Russia, stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 176 pounds. He was drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round (44th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

In the 2024-25 season, Kantserov has accumulated 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) in 15 games. Last week, he recorded six points (5 goals, 1 assist) in three games, highlighted by a hat trick and game-winning goal in a high-scoring 7-5 victory over Lada. Beyond his offensive skills, he contributed defensively with seven hits, two interceptions, and a takeaway, underlining his all-around value on the ice. He has also saw his average time on ice grow from 12 minutes last season to over 17 in the current campaign.

With strong playoff performances in 2024, culminating in a Gagarin Cup victory with Metallurg, and steady development in the KHL, Kantserov is a rising star poised for an impactful career. His recognition as Best Forward of the Week reinforces his status as a key player for Metallurg and a promising prospect for the Blackhawks. Kantserov’s contract in the KHL runs through the 2025-26 season.