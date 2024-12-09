What Each NHL Team Brings to the 4 Nations Face-Off

The NHL announced the rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this week. Fans are excited to have at least some form of an international, best-on-best tournament back. Naturally, most of the focus has been on what players will represent their native countries: Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States.

Have you asked yourself which players from your favorite NHL team are heading to the tournament? If so, this is your comprehensive guide to answer that question. If not, well, just pretend you did have that question, and read on.

This perspective provides us with some interesting insights into the powerhouses in the NHL, and gives fans an opportunity to cheer for their favorite players from their favorite teams (if they are able to overlook their patriotism!).

Anaheim Ducks

The lone representative from the Anaheim Ducks will be Leo Carlsson. The 19-year-old Swedish forward is in his second NHL season and has six goals and five assists in 20 games. While the young forward will most likely play a more limited role for Sweden at this tournament, you have to think he will be a stalwart for this group in years to come. Should he play well, he might even earn a more significant role in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Boston Bruins

A rollercoaster of a season for the Boston Bruins will not prevent the team from sending four players to the tournament: Elias Lindholm (Sweden), Brad Marchand (Canada), Charlie McAvoy (United States), and Jeremy Swayman (United States).

McAvoy and Marchand will be significant contributors for their teams. McAvoy will be a top-four defenseman if not on the first pairing. Marchand will be a top-six forward, perhaps completing the Nova Scotian line with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon. Lindholm will most likely fit in a bottom-six role, and Swayman would have to outplay Connor Helleybuck and Jake Oettinger to be considered a potential starter.

Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin, the Buffalo Sabres’ captain, and starting goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will join Team Sweden and Team Finland respectively.

Since turning pro, Dahlin has only played on the international stage during the 2024 World Championship. But the 24-year-old first-overall pick will certainly be a lock for Team Sweden for years to come. Luukkonen has quietly taken over the number-one goaltending role in Buffalo and will don the Finnish jersey for the first time in nearly six years.

Calgary Flames

Rasmus Andersson‘s consistently solid, productive play this season allowed him to squeeze onto a robust Swedish defensive core. He has six goals, nine assists, and a plus-2 rating. Expect him to slide in and eat ice time should any injury occur or a player not find his footing during this shortened tournament.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes will send Sebastian Aho (Finland), Jaccob Slavin (United States), and Seth Jarvis (Canada) to the 4 Nations Face-Off. Aho and Slavin are not surprising. Jarvis, who exploded for 33 goals and 34 assists last season, has picked up right where he left off. The expectations created after signing an eight-year, $64 million contract in September have not slowed him down. I can picture him scoring a big, clutch goal for the Canadians just as he has for the Hurricanes over the years.

Chicago Blackhawks

Teuvo Teravainen will travel alone to the 4 Nations Face-Off, joining Team Finland and leaving behind Connor Bedard, who was not selected for Team Canada (a discussion for another time). Teravainen deserves this selection. The veteran forward will provide leadership and stability on a Finnish roster punching above its weight class. He is a proven winner and will complement whoever he plays with nicely.

Colorado Avalanche

We should not be surprised that the Colorado Avalanche, a team chock-full of elite players, had five players selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off: Nathan MacKinnon (Canada), Cale Makar (Canada), Mikko Rantanen (Finland), Devon Toews (Canada), and Artrurri Lehkonen (Finland).

There are really no surprises here, but the Avalanche are the first team we have encountered that typify an interesting, if not surprising, trend. The most recent Stanley Cup champions are sending the most players to this tournament. Makes sense, right?

Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski not only earned a spot on Team USA but also is sparking conversation about his case for the Norris Trophy. Though he will not be joined by any fellow Blue Jackets, he will bring his impressive offensive production and strong defensive play (eight goals, 19 assists, plus-9) to a roster that already looked quite deadly.

Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz (Finland), Miro Heiskenan (Finland), Esa Lindell (Finland), and Jake Oettinger (United States) will represent the perennial Stanley Cup contenders Dallas Stars. The Stars are one of the few teams with more than one player attending the tournament but none of them will play for Team Canada. So, if you are a Canadian and a Stars fan, which seems highly unlikely, you might feel slightly conflicted. Root for Finland so you do not have to root for the United States.

Detroit Red Wings

Would it be too far to say that we were more surprised to see Dylan Larkin go to Team USA than Lucas Raymond go to Team Sweden? I do not think so. I mean no disrespect to Larkin. The American roster is deep, and a number of names floated around concerning who could slot into a bottom-six role. Larkin deserves it, but Raymond seemed a more certain pick for Team Sweden given his breakout season in 2023-24 and continued high production this season.

Edmonton Oilers

There is nothing else that needs to be said about Connor McDavid (Canada) and Mattias Ekholm (Sweden). Viktor Arvidsson (Sweden) caught people off guard because he has struggled since joining the Oilers this offseason. He has five points and suffered an injury last week that has no timeline for healing. Hopefully, he will be all set for the tournament in February.

The Oilers are only sending three players. Is that concerning for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations given each of the past five Stanley Cup winners is sending at least five?

Florida Panthers

The reigning Stanley Cup champions will be the most represented NHL team at the tournament. A whopping eight players will represent every country: Aleksander Barkov (Finland), Sam Bennett (Canada), Gustav Forsling (Sweden), Anton Lundell (Finland), Eetu Luostarinen (Finland), Nikko Mikkola (Finland), Sam Reinhart (Canada), and Matthew Tkachuk (United States).

This list further proves that the Panthers will be a powerhouse for the foreseeable future.

Los Angeles Kings

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and Adrian Kempe will be the only King heading to the 4 Nations Face-Off. He flies under the radar in the NHL, but Kings fans are not surprised he will join Sweden, most likely as a top-six forward. He can skate and score with the best of them. He will be doing exactly that come February.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild have been one of the best teams in the league this season. We should not be surprised that five players will head to the tournament: Matt Boldy (United States), Jonas Brodin (Sweden), Joel Eriksson Ek (Sweden), Brock Faber (United States), and Filip Gustavsson (Sweden). It does not hurt when your general manager is also the general manager of Team USA. No Canadians or Finns here.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are among the youngest teams in the NHL. That will not prevent three players from joining their national clubs in February: Joel Armia (Finland), Patrik Laine (Finland), and Sam Montembault (Canada). Canadiens fans should be proud of all three selections, particularly Montembault. He played his way onto the Canadian roster despite his NHL club struggling. And who isn’t happy that Laine earned a spot after debuting for the Canadiens earlier this week?

PATRIK LAINE AGAIN‼️



Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg (Sweden), Gustav Nyquist (Sweden), and Juuse Saros (Finland) will be happy to let the 4 Nations Face-Off serve as a break from their NHL seasons. Nothing, and I mean nothing, has gone according to plan for general manager Barry Trotz. Both Forsberg (17 points) and Nyquist (10 points) have seen their numbers mirror the team’s struggles. Saros’ 6-12-5 record does not reflect his talent either. Nonetheless, each will be important pieces for their teams, and the tournament could spark the players toward improved play when they return to Nashville.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils will have a player for every country but Canada at the tournament: Jesper Bratt (Sweden), Jack Hughes (United States), Jakob Markstrom (Sweden), and Erik Haula (Finland). That’s a lot of “J”s. Devils fans who will be rooting for the United States have to be salivating at the thought of Hughes playing with the likes of Auston Matthews even if he must slide over to the wing. Meanwhile, Markstrom will form the second half of a very strong goaltending tandem for Sweden.

New York Islanders

Brock Nelson will suit up for the United States. No fellow New York Islanders will join him. Some criticism surrounded Nelson’s selection, but if you have watched him over the years then you know he is a dream player for a team in a truncated tournament like this. He has three straight 30-goal seasons, is reliable defensively, and can play up and down the lineup.

New York Rangers

It is fitting that one of the most iconic franchises in the United States will send three players to Team USA and five total to the 4 Nations Face-Off: Adam Fox (United States), Kaapo Kakko (Finland), Chris Kreider (United States), Vincent Trochek (United States), and Mika Zibanejad (Sweden).

Fox will pull on a different red, white, and blue sweater for the first time in his professional career

The Rangers traded captain Jacob Trouba and circulated other names like Chris Kreider in the trade market. Like the Predators, you have to wonder if the tournament will be a welcome break for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk will join brother Matthew on Team USA while goaltender Linus Ullmark will be an important piece for Team Sweden’s goaltending. The Senators have plenty of young talent like Josh Norris, Jake Sanderson, and Tim Stutzle. You have to wonder if you will see more Senators at international tournaments if these players can take the next step forward with their team.

Philadelphia Flyers

Three Philadelphia Flyers, including two named Travis, will travel to the tournament in February: Travis Konecny (Canada), Travis Sanheim (Canada), and Rasmus Ristolainen (Finland). I am not Canadian, but the selection of Konecny might be my favorite among all four teams. The guy is a workhouse who can score, fight, kill penalties, hit, block shots, and probably cook meals for his teammates if needed. He is the ultimate team player, and Flyers fans, who most likely will not be rooting for Canada, have to be excited to see him on the international stage.

Pittsburgh Penguins

“Oh captain, my captain!” Sidney Crosby is Mr. Canada. No words need to be added here. Erik Karlsson is…on Team Sweden. If Konecny is my favorite pick then Karlsson is my least favorite. His poor play in Pittsburgh has been so apparent that even head coach Mike Sullivan had to hold his tongue from calling him out directly. Furthermore, on a Swedish roster stacked with unbelievable defensemen, do you really need Karlsson? Would it not be more beneficial to give someone like Rasmus Andersson, who will be an important piece of Sweden’s international teams for years, more looks without having to beat out Karlsson?

Anyway, Canadians, here is some red meat to hype you up for Crosby’s return to the international stage:

San Jose Sharks

Mikael Granlund (Finland) will be the lone San Jose Shark at this tournament. But I would put money on many more players joining their international squads in the not-so-distant future.

Seattle Kraken

Alas, we have reached the first team with no players going to the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Seattle Kraken have struggled to find consistency the past two seasons, and they do not have any superstar players (yet) that demanded selection.

St. Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington and Colton Parayko will be on Team Canada come February. I was surprised at the amount of disrespect shown toward both players. Sure, Binnington is five years removed from winning the Stanley Cup, but the guy can stop pucks when it matters most. He also plays on a Blues team that has floundered defensively for years. Despite that, Parayko has been a steady, reliable defenseman who can nicely take on a bottom-pairing role on a team that needs another offensive defenseman like Team USA needs another ultra-skilled forward. That is, they don’t.

It also doesn’t hurt that Canada’s general manager Doug Armstrong is the Blues’ general manager. “I’ve got friends in all the right places…”

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning may not be the same team that won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. The five players they are sending to this tournament remind us that you take them lightly at your own peril: Anthony Cirelli (Canada), Jake Guenztel (United States), Brandon Hagel (Canada), Victor Hedman (Sweden), and Braydon Point (Canada).

It does break my heart that Nikita Kucherov has not played on a stage like this and maybe never will. Here are his thoughts on the 4 Nations Face-Off just to stir the pot (quote taken from a video no longer up on TSN).

Ever since I was a kid I [watched the] Olympics and dreamed of [being] a part of [one]. It sucks to not participate in one. Hopefully, my fingers crossed, Team Russia [is] going to be in the Olympics. And it’s going to be a real, real best-vs-best because when Team Russia is not out there, it’s not the same.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Four Toronto Maple Leafs will represent four countries: Jani Hakanpaa (Finland), Mitch Marner (Canada), Auston Matthews (United States), and William Nylander (Sweden). John Tavares is not on Team Canada. While that is not surprising, it does signify a new era has dawned.

Utah Hockey Club

Olli Maatta and Juuso Valimaki will both join Team Finland and could be defensive partners. While everyone agrees Finland is the least likely to win this tournament, Maatta and Valimaki are hard to play against and will punish any team who thinks they can walk through Finland easily.

Vancouver Canucks

Plenty of intrigue surrounds the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Pettersson (Sweden) struggled at the start of the season but has played well as of late. Is it a coincidence it was around the time J.T. Miller (United States) stepped away for personal reasons? Meanwhile, Quinn Hughes (United States) has established himself as the captain and leader. Kevin Lankinen (Finland) has held down the fort while Thatcher Demko inches closer to returning.

These four players will leave the shared team drama behind as they pull on their respective countries’ sweaters.

Vegas Golden Knights

I am dubbing the Vegas Golden Knights the Florida Panthers of the Western Conference. Maybe it is fairer to say the Panthers are the Golden Knights of the Eastern Conference, but either way, you understand my point. Seven players will leave Sin City behind for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and what a group of players it is: Jack Eichel (United States), Noah Hanifin (United States), Adin Hill (Canada), William Karlsson (Sweden), Alex Pietrangelo (Canada), Mark Stone (Canada), and Shea Theodore (Canada). Heck, you could field a competitive starting lineup with these guys.

A storyline to watch is Eichel versus McDavid. It fascinates me that Eichel, the consensus number-two pick behind McDavid in the 2015 NHL Draft, won a Stanley Cup before McDavid. Will Eichel best McDavid in the first international best-on-best tournament of their professional careers? They were teammates on Team North American during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals are a good hockey team this season. While none of their players will be joining this tournament, they have talent, a good mix of young and veteran presences, and, of course, Alex Ovechkin chasing down Wayne Gretzky.

Winnipeg Jets

The three players the Winnipeg Jets will send to the 4 Nations Face-Off are some of the most crucial pieces for their respective teams. Kyle Connor (United States) is an underrated player who never receives the credit he deserves. Connor Helleybuck (United States) is arguably the best goaltender in the league. Josh Morrissey (Canada), much like Connor, flies under the radar as a high-end defenseman who will not only contribute but also empower his fellow defensemen to flourish.

Be Excited!

I do not want to hear any whining about this tournament, its format, or the countries participating. We all know and agree it could be better. Let’s take what we can get, and watch the teaming up of rivals and the splitting up of teammates in a tournament that will remind us how much fun international hockey can be.