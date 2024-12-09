Flames News & Rumors: Gaudreau, Kadri, Andersson & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, the organization is coming off of an extremely emotional week in which they held a difficult yet beautiful ceremony honouring the late Johnny Gaudreau. In other news, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding a potential Nazem Kadri trade. Meanwhile, Rasmus Andersson was able to crack Sweden’s roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Last but not least, assistant coach Brad Larsen has taken an indefinite leave of absence.

Flames Honour Gaudreau

Tuesday night was one of the most emotional nights in Flames history. The organization rightfully chose to fly the Gaudreau family to Calgary for the outing in which they honoured the life of Johnny with a ceremony prior to puck drop versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Gaudreau’s came onto the ice prior to the game to a roaring ovation from those in attendance at the Saddledome and took part in a ceremonial puck drop. Once the game had concluded, Guy Gaudreau took the ice after Johnny was announced first star of the contest. It was a very difficult night, but one in which the entire Flames community was able to show the Gaudreau’s just how much they mean to the city.

Kadri On the Move?

Weeks ago, speculation began that the Toronto Maple Leafs could be interested in a reunion with Nazem Kadri. Jeff Marek recently brought up the conversation once again, and stated that he believes it could happen as soon as the trade deadline. If not, he suggested that it may be revisited in the offseason.

Kadri is beginning to get back on track after what was a slow start to the season, as his eight goals and 16 points are tied with Jonathan Huberdeau for the team lead. The 34-year-old, who holds a cap hit of $7 million through the 2028-29 season, put up a stellar 75 points in 82 games last season.

Andersson Playing in 4 Nations Face-Off; Weegar & Backlund Left Off

The Flames will have one player representing them in February’s 4 Nations Face-Off, as Andersson was named to Sweden’s roster. That selection comes as no surprise, as the 27-year-old is having a great start to the 2024-25 season with six goals and 15 points through 27 games.

Weegar wasn’t able to do the same, however, as he wound up falling short in his quest to crack Canada’s lineup. He was in the running for a spot as their sixth or seventh defenceman, but they instead chose to fill those spots with Colton Parayko and Travis Sanheim. Backlund also came up short, as he failed to crack Sweden’s roster.

Larsen Takes Leave of Absence

On Sunday morning, the Flames announced on X that assistant coach Brad Larsen has taken an indefinite leave of absence to attend to a family matter. The Flames hired the 47-year-old this past offseason, adding him to a list of other coaches including assistants Dan Lambert and Cail MacLean.

Larsen brings a wealth of experience to the Flames organization. Following a 294-game career, he began coaching in the American Hockey League before joining the Blue Jackets as an assistant in 2014-15. He continued in that role before becoming their head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season, and was relieved of his duties following the 2022-23 campaign in which the Blue Jackets went 25-48-9.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames were able to win their first two games of the week, but fell to the Dallas Stars by a 6-2 final last night. They will take on the Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers this week as they look to improve upon their 13-10-5 record.