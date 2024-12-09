Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Canadiens – 12/9/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (10-12-3) at CANADIENS (10-14-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Sam Colangelo

Cam Fowler — Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin — Radko Gudas

Jackson LaCombe — Olen Zellweger

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Status report:

Trouba will play his first game for the Ducks after being acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Friday.

Carlsson is considered day-to-day; the forward will miss his sixth straight game.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Status report

Barron will play after being scratched for a 4-2 loss against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

