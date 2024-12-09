Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Canadiens – 12/9/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (10-12-3) at CANADIENS (10-14-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Sam Colangelo
Cam Fowler — Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin — Radko Gudas
Jackson LaCombe — Olen Zellweger
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson
Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body), Trevor Zegras (lower body)
Status report:
- Trouba will play his first game for the Ducks after being acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Friday.
- Carlsson is considered day-to-day; the forward will miss his sixth straight game.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: None
Status report
- Barron will play after being scratched for a 4-2 loss against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.
