Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Islanders – 12/10/24

The LA Kings take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (16-8-3) AT ISLANDERS (11-11-7)
7:30 p.m. ET, FDSNW, MSGSN
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte — Samuel Helenius — Akil Thomas
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Status report
- The Kings assigned forward Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle) to Ontario of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan Tuesday; defenseman Caleb Jones was sent to Ontario on Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Bruce McNall: His Rise and Fall
- LA Kings Game Notes: Top Wild For 5th Consecutive Win
- Kings Defeat Wild 4-1
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Pierre Engvall
Isaiah George — Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton
Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
- Mayfield missed morning skate due to an illness and is a game-time decision.
- Duclair, a forward, skated with the Islanders at the morning skate for the first time since being injured against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 19. Duclair wore a noncontact jersey and will miss his 25th straight game.
Latest for THW:
- Islanders & Senators Seeing Pros & Cons of Second-Stop Head Coaches
- Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Senators – 12/8/24
- Islanders Defeat Hurricanes 4-3