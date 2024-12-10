Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Islanders – 12/10/24

The LA Kings take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (16-8-3) AT ISLANDERS (11-11-7)

7:30 p.m. ET, FDSNW, MSGSN

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte — Samuel Helenius — Akil Thomas

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

The Kings assigned forward Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle) to Ontario of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan Tuesday; defenseman Caleb Jones was sent to Ontario on Monday.

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Pierre Engvall

Isaiah George — Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov — Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

Mayfield missed morning skate due to an illness and is a game-time decision.

Duclair, a forward, skated with the Islanders at the morning skate for the first time since being injured against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 19. Duclair wore a noncontact jersey and will miss his 25th straight game.

