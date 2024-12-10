Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Islanders – 12/10/24

The LA Kings take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (16-8-3) AT ISLANDERS (11-11-7)

7:30 p.m. ET, FDSNW, MSGSN

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte — Samuel Helenius — Akil Thomas

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

  • The Kings assigned forward Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle) to Ontario of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan Tuesday; defenseman Caleb Jones was sent to Ontario on Monday.

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Pierre Engvall

Isaiah George — Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

  • Mayfield missed morning skate due to an illness and is a game-time decision.
  • Duclair, a forward, skated with the Islanders at the morning skate for the first time since being injured against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 19. Duclair wore a noncontact jersey and will miss his 25th straight game.

