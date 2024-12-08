Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Senators – 12/8/24

The New York Islanders take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (10-11-7) at SENATORS (12-12-2)

5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching

Isaiah George — Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov — Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Marcus Hogberg

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Grant Hutton, Pierre Engvall

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart)

Status report:

Neither team will hold a morning skate after each played Saturday.

Hogberg could make his second start of the season after Sorokin made 28 saves in a 4-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)

Status report

Forsberg likely will start after Ullmark made 37 saves in a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators.

