Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Senators – 12/8/24

by

The New York Islanders take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (10-11-7) at SENATORS (12-12-2)

5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching

Isaiah George — Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Marcus Hogberg
Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Grant Hutton, Pierre Engvall

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart)

Status report:

  • Neither team will hold a morning skate after each played Saturday.
  • Hogberg could make his second start of the season after Sorokin made 28 saves in a 4-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. 

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)

Status report

  • Forsberg likely will start after Ullmark made 37 saves in a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner