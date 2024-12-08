Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Senators – 12/8/24

The New York Islanders take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (10-11-7) at SENATORS (12-12-2)
5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching
Isaiah George — Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Marcus Hogberg
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Grant Hutton, Pierre Engvall
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart)
Status report:
- Neither team will hold a morning skate after each played Saturday.
- Hogberg could make his second start of the season after Sorokin made 28 saves in a 4-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)
Status report
- Forsberg likely will start after Ullmark made 37 saves in a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators.
