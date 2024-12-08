Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Jets – 12/8/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUE JACKETS (11-12-3) at JETS (19-8-0)

6 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

James Van Riemsdyk — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Zachary Aston-Reese — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier
Sean Kuraly – Justin Danforth — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Mikael Pyyhtia

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Status report

  • Provorov left during the second period of the Blue Jackets’ 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday because of an apparent thumb injury sustained when he used his hand to brace himself after getting tripped into the boards by Canucks forward Elias Pettersson. If Provorov is unable to play, defenseman Jack Johnson would replace him.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Brad Lambert — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola

Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Nikolai Ehlers (lower body), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

  • Comrie will play for the first time since Nov. 29 after Hellebuyck made 12 saves in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
  • Other than the goalie change, Winnipeg is expected to dress the same lineup it used Saturday.

