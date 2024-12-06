Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Canucks – 12/6/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

James Van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Lablanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Mikael Pyyhtia

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Status report

Columbus did not have a full morning skate, but Merzlikins is expected to start after Tarasov made 31 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Pyyhtia, a forward, was in the lineup in Edmonton in place of Van Riemsdyk but it appears they will swap places against the Canucks.

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Max Sasson — Aatu Raty — Danton Heinen

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Arturs Silovs, Mark Friedman

Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body)

Status report

Demko is backing up for the first time this season, the first time he’s dressed for a game since sustaining a knee injury in in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 21.

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said top-line forward J.T. Miller, who has missed seven games since taking a leave of absence for personal reasons on Nov. 19, has been skating on his own and will rejoin the team at practice “in the near future.”

