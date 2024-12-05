Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Blue Jackets – 12/5/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

9 p.m. SNW, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Lablanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jack Johnson, James Van Riemsdyk

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Status report

Pyyhtia enters the lineup for Van Riemsdyk, a forward.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark

Corey Perry — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

Hyman returns to the Oilers top line after missing the past five games with an undisclosed injury. That bumps Kapanen down to the second line and Brown down to the fourth.

Drake Caggiula, a forward, was loaned to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

