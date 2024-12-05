Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Blue Jackets – 12/5/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (11-10-3) at OILERS (13-10-2)
9 p.m. SNW, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Lablanc
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jack Johnson, James Van Riemsdyk
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)
Status report
- Pyyhtia enters the lineup for Van Riemsdyk, a forward.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Corey Perry — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: None
Status report
- Hyman returns to the Oilers top line after missing the past five games with an undisclosed injury. That bumps Kapanen down to the second line and Brown down to the fourth.
- Drake Caggiula, a forward, was loaned to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.
