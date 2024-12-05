Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Blue Jackets – 12/5/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUE JACKETS (11-10-3) at OILERS (13-10-2)

9 p.m. SNW, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Lablanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jack Johnson, James Van Riemsdyk

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Status report

  • Pyyhtia enters the lineup for Van Riemsdyk, a forward.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Corey Perry — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

  • Hyman returns to the Oilers top line after missing the past five games with an undisclosed injury. That bumps Kapanen down to the second line and Brown down to the fourth.
  • Drake Caggiula, a forward, was loaned to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

