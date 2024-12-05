Graded: The Oilers’ Top 5 Prospects

In August, I wrote about the Edmonton Oilers’ farm system and their top five prospects. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, it was clear that there were plenty of reasons for optimism about the team’s prospect cupboard. Matthew Savoie, drafted ninth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft, had recently been acquired and immediately became the Oilers’ top prospect.

Roby Jarventie, who had also been acquired in trade, was ready to compete for a role, given his rugged play and previous experience with the Ottawa Senators. Forwards Sam O’Reilly and Shane Lachance stood poised for breakout seasons, while defender Beau Akey was set to return from injury and showcase the skill set that made him a second-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

With the first few months of the campaign now in the record books, here’s a look at the Oilers’ top five prospects and how they’re performing this season.

Prospect Progress Reports

Beau Akey – Barrie Colts (OHL)

December Grade: A

After missing most of the 2023-24 season due to a shoulder injury, Akey has returned to the Barrie Colts’ lineup with authority. A premier two-way defender, Akey collected 16 points in his first 22 games played and showcased the intelligence and consistency that caught the attention of the Oilers’ management group. Regularly playing on both the power play and penalty kill, his ability to be relied upon in various situations speaks to his versatility and confidence with or without the puck.

The Colts boast an excellent team this season, but they may only go as far as Akey can take them. Now an alternate captain in Barrie, his leadership and on-ice play have been invaluable. If he can stay healthy and play a full season in Barrie, Edmonton will have a much clearer picture of the player they hold high hopes for. Named to Team Canada’s selection camp ahead of the 2024 World Junior Championship, Akey could prove to be one of the very few Oilers to play in the tournament.

Shane LaChance – Boston University (NCAA)

December Grade: A

The Oilers may have a hidden gem in Shane Lachance, who was drafted by Edmonton in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, he’s an incredibly promising and sizeable winger who has drawn comparisons to Tage Thompson of the Sabres. After a dominant rookie season in which he recorded 27 points in 40 games, Lachance exploded out of the gate this campaign and collected 17 points in his first 14 contests.

Named as captain of Boston University before the start of the season, Lachance is in the midst of an excellent campaign – his productivity and leadership combine to make him an exceptionally well-rounded player whose game will transition well to the professional level. While it’s unclear whether or not Lachance will sign an entry-level deal with the Oilers at the end of the season, it’s evident his game is improving each time he takes the ice.

Sam O’Reilly – London Knights (OHL)

December Grade: B

The London Knights are a perennial powerhouse, and Sam O’Reilly has been a key piece in driving the team this season. Through his first 24 games, he collected 20 points – a modest total for the Oilers’ first-round choice in the 2024 NHL Draft. While he’s been outscored by a handful of other Knights this season, including fellow Edmonton prospect William Nicholl, his game has been both consistent and reliable.

O’Reilly’s play has steadily improved with each game for the Knights this season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Valued by the Oilers for his versatility, his attention to detail in the defensive zone and calculated physical play have continued to improve game by game in his second full season in London. While Edmonton would surely be thrilled to see an increase in his offensive production, there’s no question that O’Reilly’s play has improved throughout the first few months of the 2024-25 season.

Roby Jarventie – Bakersfield Condors (AHL)

Season Grade: B

Three months into the 2024-25 season, Roby Jarventie has only played two games. It hasn’t been an ideal start with his new team, who entered the campaign with hopes of cracking the Oilers’ regular-season roster only to be nagged by injury and the inability to take to the ice.

He was productive in his two games with the Condors, collecting two assists, but his ongoing injury issue has limited Edmonton’s ability to truly assess the player they traded for during the offseason, known for bringing energy and physicality to the ice. After undergoing knee surgery earlier in the year, it’s unclear exactly how healthy he is and whether or not the injury could affect his play over the long term. If he can recover, Jarventie could prove to be a legitimate option for the Oilers – and one capable of bringing grit and scoring to the team’s bottom six.

Matt Savoie – Bakersfield Condors (AHL)

Season Grade: B

It came as a pleasant surprise to Oilers fans when the team acquired Savoie from the Sabres this past offseason. An incredible talent, he had recently led the Moose Jaw Warriors to a Western Hockey League (WHL) championship and had proven himself as more than ready to ascend to the professional level on a full-time basis.

Through his first 18 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Condors, Savoie has played to mixed results. Brought in for his torrent offensive play, he has four goals and ten points. On pace for roughly 40 points this season, his play has been impressive given his age – however, his production surely won’t be enough to push him into the conversation for ice time with the Oilers as the season progresses.

Unless his game improves dramatically and he can force Edmonton’s hand, it appears that he’ll play the full season in Bakersfield. There’s no issue with his rate of production, and it could benefit the native of St. Albert, Alberta, to over-ripen in the AHL before jumping to the NHL permanently. At 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, Savoie will need every advantage necessary to adapt his style of play to the Oilers’ high-powered offensive attack.

December Prospect Report Card

The Oilers’ top five prospects have played to varying degrees of success so far this season, however, management should be pleased with the early results of their most promising players. If Jarventie can get healthy, and Savoie can find a higher level of offensive production as his first AHL season unfolds, the organization should be thrilled with the progress of these young players.

Akey and Lachance have excelled in their respective leagues this season and have shown no signs of slowing down. In London, expect O’Reilly to increase his offensive output, as the Knights are simply too strong and offensively talented for him to play at less than a point-per-game pace.

The next few months of the campaign will be worth watching, with the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship and 4 Nations Face-Off offering welcome relief from the long and gruelling regular season. We’ll regroup in 2025 and continue to assess the play of Edmonton’s top five prospects and assign each a letter grade reflecting their ongoing development.