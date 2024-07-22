Edmonton Oilers’ Top 10 Prospects for 2024-25 Season

Entering the 2024 offseason, the Edmonton Oilers had one of the weakest prospect pools in the NHL, lacking top-end talent and potential, with equally disappointing depth. However, under interim general manager Jeff Jackson, the team has revitalized their prospects through several trades and the draft. While the pool might still be below average, there are now a few prospects to be excited about.

Honorable Mentions: Carter Savoie, Max Wanner, Shane Lachance, Jayden Grubbe, Dalyn Wakely

10. James Stefan, RW

James Stefan is a soon-to-be 21-year-old winger who went undrafted but signed an entry-level contract with the Oilers late in the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-0, 185-pound California native dominated last season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Portland Winterhawks, scoring 50 goals and 101 points in 67 games.

Stefan’s strongest attribute is his accurate wrist shot, with his impressive hockey IQ and awareness also deserving of praise. He is not the greatest skater, but he has the potential to develop into a bottom-six role over the next few seasons.

9. Matvei Petrov, RW/LW

Matvei Petrov was a prospect many Oilers fans were very excited about following his first two seasons in the organization. For the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the young winger had 67 goals and 183 points across 128 regular season games. However, his first season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors was very disappointing.

Petrov, 21, scored just nine goals and 14 points in 53 games with the Condors. For someone who is known for their offensive abilities, these were incredibly disappointing numbers. However, it was his first season playing professional hockey, so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts this season. Regardless, his potential is likely capped at an above-average bottom-six winger with at least two more seasons of development needed.

8. Maxim Beryozkin, RW

Given his long-term uncertainties, Maxim Beryozkin is a tough prospect to place on the list. The Oilers selected the Russian winger in the 2020 Draft and he has put up respectable offensive numbers in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) over the past two seasons. In 114 games he had 15 goals and 56 points, which may not seem like much, but for the KHL, a notoriously low-scoring league, he did quite well.

Beryozkin, 22, is signed to a KHL contract through this season but could come to Edmonton for the 2025-26 season. His strong playmaking ability and offensive instructs could make him a solid middle-six winger, although it may be difficult given the Oilers’ surplus of NHL talent. However, if his offensive production impresses this season, he may force his way into an NHL gig.

7. Raphael Lavoie, RW

Raphael Lavoie is such a difficult prospect to place on this list. He will be 24 years old at the start of the season and has struggled to earn a full-time spot in the NHL lineup to this point. He is 6-foot-4 and has produced well in the AHL over the past two seasons, yet has played just seven NHL games.

Lavoie has the skill and upside to develop into a 20+ goal winger in the Oilers’ middle six with his strong hands, size, and shot, but to reach that point, he must earn a spot in the lineup this preseason and produce immediately. His 28 goals and 50 points in 66 AHL games last season prove he can produce in professional hockey, and only time will tell if he reaches that potential. If not, he may never earn a role in the NHL, thus why his placement on this list is so hard to determine. His upside is worthy of a top-3 placement, but his floor is lower than all of the players listed.

6. Eemil Vinni, G

Eemil Vinni is the first 2024 Draft pick by the Oilers to make this list. The 6-foot-3 netminder was taken 64th overall and produced well in Mestis, Finland’s second-highest professional Men’s league last season. This season will be pivotal in his development, but his upside is to become a solid tandem goalie in the NHL over the next four to five seasons, similar to current NHLers Anthony Stolarz and Laurent Brossoit.

5. Matt Copponi, C

Matt Copponi, a 21-year-old center drafted by the Oilers in 2023, has shown impressive performance at Merrimack College over the past two seasons. This success has led him to transfer to the prestigious Boston University for the upcoming season. A hardworking and fast-paced center, Copponi will be playing alongside top NHL prospects like Cole Eiserman, Ryan Greene, Kamil Bednarik, and Devin Kaplan this season. As well, his decision to transfer positions him well to reach career highs in every offensive category alongside his improved teammates.

It will be interesting to see how Copponi adjusts to the increased caliber of competition, but his impressive and unique skillset equip him well to handle any adversity he faces. As a senior, he is unlikely to join the NHL right out of college, but the end of the 2025-26 season is a fair timeline to see him make his NHL debut if his impressive development continues.

4. Roby Jarventie, LW

Roby Jarventie is a 21-year-old from Tampere, Finland who was drafted 33rd overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 Draft. He has a strong shot and his offensive production in the AHL was respectable, scoring 25 goals and 50 points over 62 games with the Belleville Senators over the past two seasons.

Roby Jarventie, Ottawa Senators (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Jarventie was acquired by the Senators in a trade involving Xavier Bourgault this offseason. Many are debating which of the two prospects has the higher upside, but Jarventie’s production speaks volumes, and many believe he can fight for an NHL spot this offseason. The clock is ticking for the soon-to-be 22-year-old, but there is no doubt his offensive toolset could help him develop into a strong middle-six winger for Edmonton in the future.

3. Beau Akey, RD

The first and only defenseman on this list is Beau Akey, a right-handed defenseman selected 56th overall by the Oilers in the 2023 Draft. The 19-year-old was limited to just 14 OHL games last season where he scored four goals and nine points. Given his shortened season, it will be interesting to see how he begins his 2024-25 campaign as one of the older defensemen in the OHL.

If Akey can elevate his offensive game, he could amount to a very solid bottom-four defense for Edmonton in the future. He has a long reach and defensive instinct, and given the team’s lack of defenseman prospects, his path to the NHL will not be too difficult. He is two full seasons away from the NHL, so the 2026-27 season is a good target timeline.

2. Sam O’Reilly, RW

Sam O’Reilly was selected with the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2024 Draft by the Oilers. Playing for the powerhouse London Knights of the OHL, he became the fourth first-round pick from the team in four years (Oliver Bonk, Easton Cowan, and Logan Mailloux). Not only do the Knights have multiple recent high selections, but they have an impressive track record of developing NHL talents such as Evan Bouchard, Rick Nash, Mitch Marner, Corey Perry, Matthew Tkachuk, and Robert Thomas to name a few. This is an organization that knows how to develop prospects for the NHL, and O’Reilly is not expected to be an exception.

O’Reilly used to be a defenseman and it is clear in his playstyle. He is very responsible with the puck, rarely turning it over and protecting it better than anyone else in junior hockey. His well-rounded game showcases an underrated shot and hockey IQ, evident in his elite ability to find open ice. He still needs to improve his offensive production, but he is in an ideal situation to continue his development into an eventual middle-six winger.

1. Matthew Savoie, C

Matthew Savoie was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres for Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio, and he immediately became the team’s top prospect. Savoie is a dynamic, high-motor forward with immense skill and vision. He led the WHL in points per game last season after scoring 30 goals and 71 points in 34 games.

Savoie models his game after current Oiler and childhood idol, Ryan Nugent Hopkins. They both are smart with the puck and use their feet to deke opponents to establish high-danger chances. There is no weakness in Savoie’s offensive game, and his skill set is bound to translate to the NHL.

Savoie is likely to make his debut for the Oilers this season, but the timing is unknown. He could make the opening night roster with an impressive preseason, but some seasoning in Bakersfield could also be what is best for his development. However, his offensive potential is so high that it is virtually unimaginable to see him not get a chance in the NHL this season. At just 20 years old, the sky is the limit, so a future in the Oilers’ top six feels very likely.