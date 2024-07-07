Matthew Savoie’s Fit in the Oilers Future

The Edmonton Oilers traded Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio to the Buffalo Sabres for top-prospect Matthew Savoie. The news shocked the hockey world as neither player was thought to be available. While this trade puts an immediate question mark in the Oilers’ bottom six, it was worth it, as Savoie is a prospect at the caliber they have arguably not seen since Evan Bouchard. While it is clear interim general manager Jeff Jackson must fill the hole McLeod is leaving behind, what does this trade mean for Savoie and the Oilers in the short and long term?

Who is Matthew Savoie?

First, it must be understood who Savoie is as a prospect and player. The 20-year-old right-handed center was selected ninth overall by the Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft. He has spent the past three seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL), primarily with the Wenatchee Wild. In the middle of the 2023-24 WHL season, he was traded in a blockbuster to the Moose Jaw Warriors. He finished the season with 30 goals and 71 points in 34 games, leading the WHL in points per game. He played in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rochester Americans, scoring two goals and three assists in six games. He also played one NHL game against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 10, 2023, going scoreless in under four minutes of action.

On the ice, Savoie is a dynamic, high-motor forward with immense skill. His vision was the best in the WHL, constantly making precise passes look routine. Once in the offensive zone, he resembles current Oiler and childhood idol, Ryan Nugent Hopkins. They both are smart with the puck and use their feet to deke opponents to establish high-danger chances. There is no weakness in Savoie’s offensive game, and his skill set is bound to translate to the NHL.

Short-Term Plan for Savoie

By trading a center for a center, it may look like the Oilers are planning to have Savoie replace McLeod on the third line, but that is not necessarily the case. While Savoie is talented enough to start the season in the NHL, it may be better to develop him in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, at least to start.

Savoie still needs to round out his defensive game, and it may benefit him to learn in a lower-pressure environment. The Oilers have the depth to replace McLeod in the short term, with candidates such as Nugent Hopkins, Adam Henrique, and Dylan Holloway if they elect to return them to center. Players such as Derek Ryan and James Hamblin could also benefit from the opportunity. While it may not be pretty, Edmonton would find a way to make it work.

It would also make a lot of sense to see Savoie start in the NHL. Even with his defensive shortcomings and inevitable mistakes, developing on the third line alongside players like Henrique, Corey Perry, Holloway, Mattias Janmark or Connor Brown would speed up his development. Savoie is undoubtedly ready to play in the NHL and the question will ultimately be answered by Oilers’ management during the preseason once coaches get a better glimpse of him during practices and games.

Savoie’s Long-Term Fit

Of course, anything can happen in a prospect’s development to keep them from succeeding in the NHL, but Savoie’s dynamic profile is hard to see slowing down anytime soon. His offensive upside is producing at a 30+ goal, 80+ point pace through the duration of his prime, with the potential of even higher production if slotted alongside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. While he is currently a center, he could transition to the wing, just like Nugent Hopkins and New York Islanders star, Mat Barzal.

Matt Savoie, Moose Jaw Warriors (Photo Credit: Rick Elvin)

Over the next few seasons, the Oilers will gain a clearer understanding of his role within the organization. Despite having ample film showcasing his skills, his time on four different teams last season makes his potential limitless once he finds stability in a system. Although he might face challenges this coming season, potentially moving between the Oilers and the Condors, it’s expected that within three to four seasons, he will secure a spot in Edmonton’s top six and on the power play. Moreover, his entry-level contract, valued at just $886,667 annually for the next three seasons, will be crucial for the Oilers as they prepare to pay McDavid, Draisaitl, and Bouchard over the next two offseasons.

Savoie, at just 20 years old, has a promising NHL career ahead of him with limitless potential. Due to his extensive skill set, the Oilers should focus on nurturing his development by placing him in the optimal environment. Whether this means positioning him as the Condors’ first-line center or starting this season in the NHL remains to be seen. However, if the Oilers make the right decisions, they could be developing a future star.