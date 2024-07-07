NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Leon Draisaitl‘s agent spoke about the likelihood of the Edmonton Oilers getting a contract done with his client. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs had to get medical clearance before signing Jani Hakanpaa. Is his bad knee going to be an issue? Did the Ottawa Senators turn down a different, possibly better trade offer for Jakob Chychrun? Finally, will the Montreal Canadiens turn to the trade market with little left for scoring forwards in free agency?

Draisaitl’s Camp Believes a Contract Extension Can Get Done in Edmonton

Leon Draisaitl’s agent Jiri Poner told Michael Bauer of EishockeyNews that he was confident a contract extension could get done in Edmonton but that the ball was in the Oilers’ court. Looking at a hefty raise above his current salary of $8.5 million, Poner noted that Draisaitl “has been playing at least 30 percent below his value for three years. But that’s not a complaint.”

Poner added:

“There’s no rush yet, but either it happens quickly, i.e. by the end of August, or it doesn’t work out at all,” Poner said in German. “It will also become clear whether Edmonton wants him or not. Leon holds all the trump cards.”

It sounds like Draisaitl wants to stay and has no intention of leaving, but there is an expectation on his next contract and there likely won’t be a big team discount. Poner hinted that the Oilers have a lot to lose by letting Draisaitl go short-term on an extension. It sounds like an eight-year deal is the focus on both sides.

Injury Concern for Maple Leafs with Jani Hakanpaa?

Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa signed a two-year deal worth $1.5 million per year with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Toronto-based journalist Steve Simmons reported concerns about Hakanpaa’s knee issues. There was some thought Hakanpaa would never play again and that the Stars were interested in re-signing him but decided against it.

Jani Hakanpaa, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs’ medical staff reviewed his records and cleared him for signing, reports Simmons. Simmons writes, “I was told his knee was bone on bone. I asked the Leafs about this. They said their doctors cleared him to be signed. We’ll find out in the fall – or later – whether he can play again.” If Hakanpaa does have lingering injury issues, that would put a huge damper on that signing.

Did Ottawa Have a Different Offer on the Table For Chycrhun?

TSN’s Darren Dreger said during a recent episode of the Ray and Dregs Podcast that GM Steve Staios was telling other managers at the draft that he had a first and a second-round pick offer for Jakob Chychrun but was looking for more. Ultimately, Ottawa traded Chychrun to the Washington Capitals for Nick Jensen and a third-round pick.

Dreger doubted such offers existed. Ray Ferraro added: “Clearly, the market wasn’t what Ottawa hoped for. Chychrun wasn’t in Ottawa for long, and there was so much discussion beforehand about how much he would fetch.” Both believed that Chychrun’s value faded a bit.

Will Canadiens Explore the Trade Market?

Sportsnet’s Eric Engels reports that the Montreal Canadiens could turn to the trade market with the free agent market thinning for scoring forwards. He writes of Tyler Johnson and Daniel Sprong being the top two scorers left, “Not exactly bona fide top-six options for the Canadiens, if they’re still looking for help via this route.” He adds, “I’m not too sure they are.”

With significant draft capital, including two first-round picks in 2025, general manager Kent Hughes stated they could trade for an existing player or move up in the draft.

