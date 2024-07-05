Oilers Trading Ryan McLeod to Sabres For Prospect Matt Savoie

The Edmonton Oilers have traded Ryan McLeod and prospect Tyler Tullio to the Buffalo Sabres for prospect Matt Savoie, according to Elliotte Friedman. McLeod, 24, is entering the final year of his $2.1 million AAV contract. He is an impressive two-way center who had 12 goals and 30 points in 81 games for Edmonton last season and will be a restricted free agent following the 2024-25 season. Savoie was one of the Sabres’ top prospects. He played on four different teams across three leagues last season, putting up impressive offensive numbers at each level.

For Buffalo, they are hoping to move past their rebuild in hopes of making the playoffs, and this move will solidify their depth. He spent the majority of last season alongside Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele, playing around 14 minutes per night while seeing time on the penalty kill. He will serve a similar role in Buffalo. The Sabres also received Tullio. The 22-year-old forward had nine goals and 21 points in 52 games for the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season.

The price for McLeod was not cheap, as the Oilers landed Savoie, one of the Sabres’ top prospects. He had 30 goals and 71 points in 34 Western Hockey League games split between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Wenatchee Wild last season, in addition to two goals and three assists in six games for the Rochester Americans of the AHL. He also played one NHL game against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 10, 2023, going scoreless in under four minutes of action.

Savoie immediately becomes the Oilers’ top prospect and could even join the team to begin the 2024-25 season. His great hands and vision will translate to the NHL, and he could even see time in the Oilers’ top six or power play alongside Draisaitl or Connor McDavid if head coach Kris Knoblauch sees a fit. While his defense needs work, he is just 20 years old, so he has time to figure that out. He is also on his entry-level contract, a pivotal requirement for the cap-tight Oilers.