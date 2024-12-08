Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Canucks – 12/8/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (13-9-2) at CANUCKS (14-7-4)
4 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, FDSNSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul
Mitchell Chaffee — Conor Geekie — Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Darren Raddysh
Injured: None
Status report
- Kucherov, who has missed two games with an undisclosed injury, could return after taking part in a full practice on Saturday for the first time since his last game on Nov. 29.
- Chaffee could return after missing four games with an undisclosed injury.
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Aatu Raty — Max Sasson — Danton Heinen
Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Arturs Silovs, Mark Friedman
Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body)
Status report
- Canucks coach Rick Tocchet did not announce a starting goalie, but Demko, who dressed as the backup for the first time this season for a 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, had his own net in practice while Lankinen and Silovs shared one at the other end. It would be Demko’s first start since sustaining a knee injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 21.
