Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Rangers – 12/8/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (13-14-1) at RANGERS (14-10-1)

1 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Brandon Tanev

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Ryan Winterton

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Vince Dunn– Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Yanni Gourde, Josh Mahura

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis)

Status report

Vaakanainen, a defenseman acquired by the Rangers in a trade that sent defenseman Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, wore a noncontact jersey during an optional practice Saturday. He last played Nov. 13.

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Zac Jones — Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: None

Injured: Brett Berard (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Status report

Berard practiced in a regular jersey Saturday. The forward is day to day.

