CBJ Union Junction Podcast: Jiricek Trade, Werenski 4 Nations & More

Another edition of The Hockey Writers’ Union Junction Podcast covering everything Columbus Blue Jackets. Mark Scheig and Nicholas Arnold start with the Johnny Gaudreau memorial game in Calgary that happened over the weekend. They continue with a deconstruction of the David Jiricek trade to the Minnesota Wild and talk about what it could mean for the state of the blue line and in particular, Dante Fabbro, moving forward.

Then they talk about Zach Werenski being named to Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and if he could be in Norris Trophy contention. They close with your listener questions, including ones on the Stadium Series game, the state of the team come the trade deadline, and more.

Blue Jackets Trade Jiricek

David Jiricek was lauded as one of the two best defenders available in the 2022 NHL Draft. He was a standout at that year’s World Junior Hockey Championship imposing his will on others with his 6-foot-4 frame. He fell to the Blue Jackets at sixth overall and they brought him over to North America right away. He transitioned to the continent’s pro game well, as almost a point-per-game player in his first American Hockey League (AHL) season in 2022-23. It seemed like he was on track to become a key part of the Blue Jackets’ blue line last season, but that didn’t end up becoming the case. Nor was it the case this season, and with a new general manager, Don Waddell decided he wasn’t going to keep Jiricek in the organization any longer.

The trade shipped him to the Minnesota Wild, earning the return of first, second, third, and fourth-round picks spread amongst the next few drafts and a B or C-list prospect, Daemon Hunt. The haul shows promise, but we won’t know who won or lost this trade for a handful of years with all the futures involved. It’s not very often that a player selected this high in the draft – especially as a right-shot defenseman – is up on the trade block, so naturally this was a highly-covered ordeal. Columbus has to rethink their long-term plans for the blue line now that the player they once thought would be on their top pair for years to come has been moved. Could that mean an extension for Fabbro who has looked good in their top four? Maybe.

Zach Werenski Named to Team USA

The Blue Jackets have one player named to the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament and he’s their top scorer. Defenseman Zach Werenski has brought his game to another level this season scoring at an above-point-per-game pace through the first 27 games. When Seth Jones was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the reins to the blue line were handed over to 24-year-old Werenski. He’s had some learning moments and after missing most of 2021-22 with injury he found traction last season. He’s expanded on that this season bringing his game to another level and proving to be one of the upper-echelon defensemen and a true top pairing guy in the NHL.

With his play this season, it was no shock that he was named to the American roster in next year’s 4 Nations Face-Off. He’ll be counted on among a strong defensive corps to defend against the best players in the world in the first best-on-best international tournament since the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. The anticipation for the tournament continues to grow and Blue Jackets fans get some more incentive to cheer for their home nation’s roster with their top defenseman in the games.

Other Topics Discussed on Union Junction

The Johnny Gaudreau memorial game in Calgary.

Should you go to the Columbus Stadium Series game?

Will the Blue Jackets be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline?

Is Fabbro playing himself into an extension?

The Blue Jackets have three games this week all at home. They’re against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 10, the Washington Capitals on Dec. 12, and the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 15. As of posting, they sit in last place in the Metropolitan Division.