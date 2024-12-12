Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Canadiens – 12/12/24

by

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (12-14-4) at CANADIENS (11-14-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Cody Glass — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Michael Bunting — Blake Lizotte — Drew O’Connor
Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Anthony Beauvillier

Owen Pickering — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Matt Grzelcyk

Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Shea

Injured: None

Status report

  • Nieto will likely play after being a healthy scratch the past three games. He took part in the optional morning skate. … Hayes, a forward, remained on the ice with the extras and is expected to be scratched. 

Latest for THW:

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Canadiens will use the same lineup from a 3-2 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner