Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Canadiens – 12/12/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (12-14-4) at CANADIENS (11-14-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Cody Glass — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Michael Bunting — Blake Lizotte — Drew O’Connor
Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Anthony Beauvillier
Owen Pickering — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Matt Grzelcyk
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Shea
Injured: None
Status report
- Nieto will likely play after being a healthy scratch the past three games. He took part in the optional morning skate. … Hayes, a forward, remained on the ice with the extras and is expected to be scratched.
Latest for THW:
- Sid the Kid vs. Super Mario: Crosby Still Falls Short
- Rantanen’s Hat Trick Leads Avalanche to a 6-2 Win Over the Penguins
- Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Penguins – 12/10/24
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: None
Status report
- The Canadiens will use the same lineup from a 3-2 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Canadiens Remain in Control of Ivan Demidov’s Development
- Lightning Larceny: Revisiting Sergachev for Drouin Trade
- Canadiens Clearly Still Have Special Defenseman in Goalless Hutson