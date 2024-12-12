Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Canadiens – 12/12/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (12-14-4) at CANADIENS (11-14-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Cody Glass — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino

Michael Bunting — Blake Lizotte — Drew O’Connor

Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Anthony Beauvillier

Owen Pickering — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Matt Grzelcyk

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Shea

Injured: None

Status report

Nieto will likely play after being a healthy scratch the past three games. He took part in the optional morning skate. … Hayes, a forward, remained on the ice with the extras and is expected to be scratched.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Status report

The Canadiens will use the same lineup from a 3-2 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

