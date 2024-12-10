Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Penguins – 12/10/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (16-13-0) at PENGUINS (12-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ALT, SNP, SNE, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Givani Smith — Ivan Ivan — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton — Calvin de Haan

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (illness), Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

Blackwood did not join the Avalanche in Pittsburgh because of an undisclosed illness. The goalie was acquired, along with Smith and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, in a trade Monday that sent goalie Alexandar Georgiev, forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a second-round selection in 2026 to the San Jose Sharks; Smith could make his Avalanche debut.

Miner will back up Wedgewood after being recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass

Michael Bunting — Blake Lizotte — Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Hayes — Noel Acciari — Anthony Beauvillier

Owen Pickering — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Matt Grzelcyk

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Matt Nieto, Ryan Shea

Injured: Philip Tomasino (upper body)

Status report:

Tomasino will be a game-time decision; the forward practiced in a noncontact jersey Monday after missing a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

