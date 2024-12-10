Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Devils – 12/10/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New Jersey Devils tonight at the Prudential Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Max Pacioretty — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg — Fraser Minten — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Marshall Rifai, Alexander Nylander, Nikita Grebenkin

Injured: Jake McCabe (head), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Domi, a forward who has missed the past eight games, is a game-time decision.

McCabe, a defenseman, will miss his fifth straight game.

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Isaac Poulter

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Jake Allen (upper body)

Status report

Poulter was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League and will back up Markstrom; Allen, a goalie, does not have a long-term injury, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe.

Bastian will play after missing the past 16 games with a jaw injury.

