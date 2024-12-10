Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Devils – 12/10/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New Jersey Devils tonight at the Prudential Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (16-9-2) at DEVILS (18-10-2)
7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Max Pacioretty — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg — Fraser Minten — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Marshall Rifai, Alexander Nylander, Nikita Grebenkin
Injured: Jake McCabe (head), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
- Domi, a forward who has missed the past eight games, is a game-time decision.
- McCabe, a defenseman, will miss his fifth straight game.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Isaac Poulter
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Jake Allen (upper body)
Status report
- Poulter was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League and will back up Markstrom; Allen, a goalie, does not have a long-term injury, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe.
- Bastian will play after missing the past 16 games with a jaw injury.
