5 Maple Leafs Questions That Must Be Answered in December

The Toronto Maple Leafs were cruising—until they weren’t. Two straight losses have stalled their push for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, raising questions about the team. Is it simply the grind of too many games in too few days, or are deeper issues like growing pains starting to show? December won’t offer any relief, with a challenging schedule looming.

What key questions must the team answer this month to ensure they enter the new year on solid footing?

Question One: Does a Challenging Week Expose Maple Leafs Complacency?

The Maple Leafs are struggling with consistency. Despite entering the week with momentum, losses to the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins highlight a troubling pattern. The team alternates between flashes of brilliance, such as Mitch Marner’s elite performance against the Nashville Predators, and stretches of disengaged, lacklustre play. The Penguins game was much better than the game against the Capitals, however, the Maple Leafs still couldn’t pull out a win.

Is complacency creeping in? The team’s inability to capitalize offensively during critical moments is concerning. Back-to-back losses are not catastrophic. However, if there is lethargy in the team’s execution, especially from key players, it raises questions about their focus during this demanding stretch of games.

Question for December: Are these lapses signs of complacency, or are they simply part of the ups and downs of an NHL season?

Question Two: Is Auston Matthews Experiencing Genius and Gaps?

Auston Matthews returned from injury successfully. He remains an offensive force, contributing with assists and helping to drive the team’s scoring. However, some critics are calling his two-way game into question. While Matthews showcased his brilliance with a key power-play assist on a William Nylander goal, he also displayed lapses in defensive awareness.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For a player touted as a strong two-way center, moments like puck-watching and missing defensive assignments are concerning. Matthews has the skill to dominate both ends of the ice but does he bring necessary defensive intensity when the game is tightly contested?

Question for December: Does Matthews need to elevate his two-way game to lead the team more effectively?

Question Three: Can Mitch Marner Continue to Carry the Team?

Marner’s consistency and adaptability stand out even during the Maple Leafs’ struggles. His gritty first-period goal against the Penguins demonstrated his willingness to step outside his playmaker role and contribute with sheer determination. On the second goal, his quick, pinpoint passing set up Nylander for a stunning one-timer.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Marner is not just a star performer. He’s become the heartbeat of the team. His leadership by example should be a rallying point for the Maple Leafs as they navigate their mid-season challenges.

Question for December: Can Marner’s leadership galvanize the Maple Leafs to find consistency and rediscover their winning form?

Question Four: Can the Team Give Their Goalies Better Support?

Goaltender Joseph Woll’s performance remains a bright spot. He made key saves to keep the Maple Leafs in the Penguins game, including a stunning third-period breakaway stop. However, the team’s defensive lapses undermine his efforts, particularly on special teams. The lack of scoring depth also puts extra pressure on goaltending to be flawless.

Woll has shown calmness and reliability, but his efforts might remain in vain without a better defensive structure and more balanced scoring.

Question for December: Will the Maple Leafs step up defensively and provide the support Woll needs to thrive?

Question Five: Is Depth Scoring Becoming a Major Concern?

The lack of production from the bottom six forwards is glaring. With offensive players like Alex Nylander and Nicholas Robertson failing to contribute and Max Pacioretty continuing to take unnecessary penalties, the depth pieces are not carrying their weight. This creates an overreliance on stars like Marner, Matthews, John Tavares, and Nylander, which is unsustainable throughout the season.

Max Pacioretty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs need more from their supporting cast. Slumps are inevitable for top players, and if the secondary scorers can’t step up, the team risks extended losing streaks.

Question: Can the team find ways to spark secondary scoring before their stars hit inevitable slumps?

Can the Maple Leafs Use December to Regroup and Recalibrate?

The Maple Leafs are at a crossroads. While their core stars—Marner, Matthews, Tavares, and Nylander—continue to deliver solid performances, the team’s overall success remains tenuous. Fragile depth scoring, inconsistent defensive efforts, and strategic missteps have left the team vulnerable to prolonged slumps.

This upcoming stretch of games offers a crucial opportunity for the team to reassess and adapt. Can they rally their depth players, tighten their defensive structure, and find consistency in their execution? Or will these vulnerabilities persist, derailing their momentum as they head into the holidays?

The answer will not only define their December but could also set the tone for the rest of their season. For a team with such immense potential, the time to regroup and recalibrate is now.