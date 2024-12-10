NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Rangers, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Edmonton Oilers still looking to the trade market for a defenseman? Meanwhile, what is the status of talks with Connor McDavid? Did the Anaheim Ducks try to send Cam Fowler to the New York Rangers as part of the Jacob Trouba trade? Brady Tkachuk denies hearing anything about trade rumors but says whatever is out there is not true. Finally, is Thatcher Demko finally going to get a start for the Vancouver Canucks?

Oilers Trade Buzz and McDavid Contract Talk

Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer continues to push the narrative that the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a defenseman on the trade market. Stauffer seems to think the Oilers are looking for a guy capable of playing the right side, but this person does not have to be a shutdown guy, and he could be a left-shot guy. He specifically suggested the player had term, and added, “But I’m not saying who it is.”

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, he asked Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson about contract talks with Connor McDavid. No discussions have begun and Jackson noted that the Oilers might not even get a deal done on July 1, which marks the earliest date a deal can be signed. That’s not a reason to panic, says Jackson. This mirrors the Oilers’ handling of Leon Draisaitl’s contract situation last year and both sides want to focus on hockey and wait until the salary cap is where it is at the end of the season.

Rangers Denied Taking Cam Fowler in Trade

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said on his 32 Thoughts podcast that the Anaheim Ducks tried to move Cam Fowler as part of the trade to the New York Rangers but the Rangers declined. Friedman said of Fowler’s status with Anaheim, “It’s been out there: he wants to be traded, he wants to play for a contender.” He added, “I never heard [Frank] Vatrano’s name in it, but I did hear Fowler’s. At the end of the day, they couldn’t get it done. I think one of the reasons is New York wanted the flexibility for both this year and next.”

Fowler has been linked in trade talks for much of the season, and with the addition of Trouba, the Ducks are likely trying to stop him.

Tkachuk Said He Didn’t Know About Trade Rumors

Bruce Garrioch is reporting that Brady Tkachuk spoke with the media on Tuesday, and when asked about the buzz surrounding him and the tampering allegations Michael Andlauer threw toward the New York Rangers at the Board of Governors meeting on Monday, Tkachuk’s response was that he spoke with GM Steve Staios and hadn’t seen the report. He also noted that anything people hear regarding him leaving the Senators, “It’s just not true.”

The situation got ugly on Monday as the Senators accused the Rangers of “soft tampering” while the Rangers refused to comment and said only that they were turning the matter over to the league to deal with.

Is Demko Set to Play Tuesday For the Canucks?

Rick Dhaliwal reports that he would not be surprised if goaltender Thatcher Demko plays Tuesday night for the Vancouver Canucks. There have been some questions about Demko’s health and why he’s been dressing as a backup but still isn’t playing.

Former NHL goalie Jamie McLennan was a guest on the Donnie and Dhali podcast and questioned what was going on. He said, “I was going to ask you questions, going, What the he– is going on here?’” He said, “There’s a saying that if you’re healthy enough to wear a jersey. That means you are available to play that night.” He wondered if it was a mental issue and not a physical one that was holding the Canucks back from throwing Demko into a game.